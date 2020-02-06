2020 WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland - Matches, Card, Predictions, Date, Start Time, Location, Tickets, When and Where to Watch, & More

Adam Cole

NXT TakeOver: Portland is here now, and with its arrival, we are looking at some big matches for the Black and Yellow brand. WWE's former developmental brand is looking better and better as the days go by, and with that in mind, this TakeOver could be quite a big show.

All of the NXT Championships are up for grabs, with the World title being defended by Adam Cole, the Women's title by Rhea Ripley, the Tag Team titles by Undisputed Era, and the North American Championship by Dominik Diajkovic.

Without any further ado, let's take a look at the whole match card, as well as where and how you can watch WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland.

Where will 2020 WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland be held?

NXT TakeOver: Portland will be taking place at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

NXT TakeOver: Portland 2020 Location:

Moda Center, Portland, Oregon, United States of America.

What date is 2020 WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland?

WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland is set to take place on 16th February 2020.

Depending on your location, the date may differ.

2020 NXT TakeOver: Portland Date

16th February 2020 (United States)

17th February 2020 (United Kingdom)

17th February 2020 (India)

17th February 2020 (Australia)

2020 NXT TakeOver: Portland Start Time

NXT TakeOver: Portland 2020 will be starting at 7 PM EST.

Advertisement

The start time will differ depending on your location. If you are located elsewhere, the start times are as follows.

WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland Start Time

7 PM EST (USA)

4 PM PST (Pacific Time)

12 AM GMT (United Kingdom)

5:30 AM IST (Indian Time)

11 AM ACT (Australia) (28th February

2020 NXT TakeOver: Portland Match Card and Predictions

The following are the matches that are announced for the card so far. This will be updated with any match addition in the coming weeks.

NXT Championship Match: Adam Cole (c) vs Tommaso Ciampa

Adam Cole vs Tommaso Ciampa

Adam Cole has held the NXT Championship for quite a while, but now Tommaso Ciampa has come back for Goldy, and that means that Cole's title run might be in dire straits.

NXT TakeOver Predictions: Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Women's Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair vs Rhea Ripley

On the 15th January episode of WWE NXT, Bianca Belair won the Women's Battle Royal to get an NXT Women's Championship match. With Rhea Ripley the target of Charlotte Flair as well at the moment, Belair certainly has her work cut out for her at the moment.

It's unlikely that Rhea Ripley will lose the title, as she seems to be in a feud with Charlotte.

NXT TakeOver Predictions: Rhea Ripley

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly) (c) vs The Broserweights (Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle)

The Undisputed Era vs The Broserweights

The Undisputed Era are in trouble at the moment. Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne have teamed up to great success so far, and have even won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic to get where they are right now — in with a title shot at NXT TakeOver: Portland.

Having defeated the Grizzled Young Veterans in the final, they might be enough to finally take the titles away from Undisputed Era.

NXT TakeOver Predictions: Broserweights

NXT North American Championship Match: Keith Lee (c) vs Dominik Dijakovic

Keith Lee vs Dominik Dijakovic

Keith Lee might be the most over man in NXT at the moment. Lee has become popular over the last few months, and having just won the North American title it seems unlikely he is losing it soon.

Dominik Dijakovic might be familiar with Lee, but that might prove to not be enough.

NXT TakeOver Predictions: Keith Lee

Finn Balor vs Johnny Gargano

Finn Balor vs Johnny Gargano

Finn Balor returned to face Johnny Gargano and immediately put the wrestler out of commission in a shocking heel turn. Now that Gargano is back, he has only one thing on his mind — revenge.

However, none of that may prove to be enough when the two face each other in singles action. Then again, one should never count out Johnny Wrestling.

NXT TakeOver Predictions: Finn Balor

Street Fight: Tegan Nox vs Dakota Kai

Tegan Nox vs Dakota Kai

Tegan Nox has a lot of reasons to be angry. Her long time partner not only turned her back on her but then also attacked her quite viciously at TakeOver: WarGames.

This is not a match, but is a fight between two former friends.

NXT TakeOver Predictions: Tegan Nox

How to watch WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland 2020 in the US & UK?

NXT TakeOver: Portland can be watched live on the WWE Network in the US and The United Kingdom.

How, when and where to watch 2020 WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland in India?

NXT TakeOver: Portland will be broadcast live on the WWE Network as well at 5:30 AM.