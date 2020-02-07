2020 WWE WrestleMania 36: Matches, Card, Predictions, Date, Start Time, Location, Tickets, When and Where to Watch, & More

WrestleMania 36

As always happens during this time of year, the world of wrestling is getting just that bit more excited as April approaches. With the advent of WWE WrestleMania 36 in 2020, there's certainly a lot to be excited about.

With some time to go before the biggest show of the year for WWE, things are starting to take shape, and this year looks particularly exciting. The last year saw WWE go through some enormous changes with Paul Heyman becoming the Executive Director on RAW and adding a fresh perspective to the show.

At this time, the card has begun to form, and a number of matches could be guessed. In this article, we are going to take a look at the match card, predict results, and predict the matches which are yet to be announced.

This article will continue to be updated as we get closer and closer to WrestleMania with the latest matches and updated predictions. Stay tuned to know everything that you need to about WWE's biggest show of the year!

Other than that, we will also let you know when and how you may tune in to view WrestleMania 36, no matter where you are!

Where will WWE WrestleMania 36 be held?

In 2020, WrestleMania 36 will be held in the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

WrestleMania 36 Location:

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, United States of America.

What date is WrestleMania 36?

This year WrestleMania 36 will be taking place on 5th April, 2020.

Naturally, the date of broadcast for WrestleMania 2020 will differ according to where you are.

Advertisement

WWE WrestleMania 36 Date:

5th April 2020 (EST, United States)

5th April 2020 (PST, United States)

6th April 2020 (BST, United Kingdom)

6th April 2020 (IST, India)

6th April 2020 (ACT, Australia)

6th April 2020 (JST, Japan)

6th April 2020 (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya)

WrestleMania 36 start time

WrestleMania 36 is scheduled to start at 7 PM EST. There is usually a 2-hour kick-off show, and this year will likely not be any different. This means that the kick-off show will start at 5 PM EST. If you live elsewhere, the following are the start times for WrestleMania 36.

WrestleMania 2020 start time (Main Show)

7 PM (EST, United States)

4 PM (PST, United States)

12 AM (BST, United Kingdom)

4:30 AM (IST, India)

8:30 AM (ACT, Australia)

8 AM (JST, Japan)

2 AM (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya)

WrestleMania 2020 start time (Kickoff Show)

5 PM (EST, United States)

3 PM (PST, United States)

10 PM (BST, United Kingdom)

2:30 AM (IST, India)

6:30 AM (ACT, Australia)

6 AM (JST, Japan)

12 AM (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya)

WWE WrestleMania 36 Predictions and Match Card

WrestleMania 36 is still a few weeks away, and very few matches have been officially announced. This match card will be updated in the coming weeks with the latest matches and predictions, so stay tuned!

WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs Drew McIntyre

Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre shocked the world by not only winning the WWE Royal Rumble, but also being the one to eliminate Brock Lesnar. While he announced that he would be challenging Lesnar for the title, the Road to WrestleMania is going to be difficult for The Beast Incarnate.

Lesnar is set to face Ricochet at WWE Super ShowDown in a match, that he is likely to win. For WrestleMania, it is almost certain that Drew McIntyre will be facing Lesnar. While it is never safe to say with Lesnar, Drew McIntyre will likely be the one to overcome him at WrestleMania and hold the WWE Championship high over his head.

Prediction: Drew McIntyre

WrestleMania 36 Predicted Matches

The following are matches that have not been announced yet, but will likely take place at WrestleMania.

WWE RAW Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs Shayna Baszler

Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler

This was the year everyone thought Shayna Baszler was going to break into the main roster with the help of a win in the WWE Royal Rumble. That has not happened, but it does not mean that she will not be at WrestleMania altogether

While nothing has been confirmed, it could be assumed that Shayna Baszler will face Becky Lynch at this year's WrestleMania 2020.

Prediction: Shayna Baszler

WWE NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair

In what is expected to be one of the most historic matches this year, Charlotte Flair will very likely face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36 this year. While Rhea still has to survive a match against Bianca Belair before she can get there, this is another match we can expect to see on the Grandest Stage of them all this year.

Prediction: Rhea Ripley

Edge vs Randy Orton

Edge vs Randy Orton

The biggest shock of this year's WWE Royal Rumble was the return of the Rated-R Superstar, Edge.

With Randy Orton turning and attacking Edge the very next night, it is more or less certain that the two former tag team partners will be facing each other in one of the biggest matches on this year's WrestleMania.

Prediction: Edge

How to watch WWE WrestleMania 36 in the US & UK?

WWE WrestleMania 36 can be watched live in the US and UK on the WWE Network. WrestleMania 2020 can also be watched live in the US on traditional pay-per-view streams. In the United Kingdom, WrestleMania 36 can be watched live on BT Sport Box Office.

The WrestleMania 36 Kick-Off Show can be watched live on the WWE YouTube Channel and the WWE Network.

How, when and where to watch WWE WrestleMania 36 in India?

In India, you can watch WrestleMania 36 on the WWE Network.

WrestleMania 2020 can also be watched live on the Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD in English, and Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi at 4:30 AM for the main show

The WrestleMania 36 Kick-Off Show can be watched live on the WWE YouTube Channel and the WWE Network, as well as on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 at 2:30 AM for the Kick-Off show.