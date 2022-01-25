5 Superstars that can be the "Iron Man" in the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble

WWE's Royal Rumble is a long and grueling match. The 30-man spectacle often lasts about an hour, and it takes great stamina, conditioning, and endurance to last in the contest. This is why wrestling fans refer to the longest-lasting superstar in the Rumble as the "Iron Man." Being the longest survivor in the match earns the respect of fans and proves a superstar's work ethic to management.

Some Iron men in Rumble history include Shawn Michaels, Vince McMahon, and Edge, who entered early and won the bout. Future AEW stars Chris Jericho and Daniel Bryan also claimed this honor by lasting more than an hour in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Rey Mysterio started at #2 in 2006 and lasted 62 minutes to earn one of the most emotional WWE victories of all time. A few men on the current roster could change their destiny with such a performance.

Here are five superstars that could be the "Iron Man" in this year's Men's Royal Rumble match:

#5. Kevin Owens has so many exciting possibilities to explore in the Royal Rumble

Kevin Owens is one of the WWE Superstars who needs a solid Royal Rumble showing. Having declared entry on the January 17th episode of RAW, the former Universal Champion is not many people's favorite to win. However, he can make his mark in a match he has never dominated before by lasting longer than any other man. This would allow WWE to showcase the various tools in KO's arsenal.

The average Iron Man lasts 46 minutes in the match. This will be more than enough time for The Prizefighter to have face-offs and team-ups that set up exciting future storylines. There might even be a nod to current and past friendships in the form of significant moments with Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn, among others.

With all the talk of a 'forbidden door,' even a reunion with former best friend Chris Jericho could be on the cards for Owens.

