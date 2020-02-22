205 Live Results (February 21st, 2020): An epic street fight main events, exciting rematch kicks off the night

A brutal street fight left the crowd chanting "205"

Over the past few months, 205 Live has been under siege by Brian Kendrick and Ariya Daivari, two men who consider themselves to be the true "205 Live Originals". The duo has been running roughshod over the division since joining forces back in early January.

Raul Mendoza has been incredibly impressive on both 205 Live and NXT but has rarely picked up any wins. In fact, he's struggled to get many in his WWE career. Tonight, he faced one of his old opponents in Joaquin Wilde, hoping to finally get on track.

Joaquin Wilde vs Raul Mendoza

Mendoza was taken out by Wilde after a series of arm drags and a springboard back elbow, forcing him to the outside. After recovering, he moved back in to tie up with Wilde again. A big springboard dropkick sent the former DJ to the floor. A rolling senton bowled Wilde over.

Back inside the ring, a basement dropkick gave Mendoza a near fall. As he ascended the ropes with Wilde on his neck, Wilde countered the electric chair with a sunset flip bomb. Mendoza was dumped to the floor where he was hit with a dive from the top rope. A high angle crossbody on the inside earned him a two-and-a-half count.

Mendoza countered a sunset flip with a penalty kick to the jaw. A springboard moonsault connected, and Mendoza spun Wilde around in an indian deathlock. Wilde was able to get to the ropes to break the hold. A snap German suplex didn't keep Wilde down, as he set up for the Wilde Thing. Mendoza countered, rocking him with a vicious shining wizard to the jaw for the win.

Results: Raul Mendoza defeated Joaquin Wilde via pinfall.

Following the match, we saw a WWE.com exclusive where Lio Rush was interviewed about his loss against Jordan Devlin on NXT. Tyler Breeze attempted to encourage him, but the Man of the Hour wasn't having it, telling him to get out of his face.

