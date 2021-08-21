205 Live Results: Two NXT Breakout tournament stars collide

This week's WWE 205 Live was an action-packed episode featuring a match between two stars from the NXT Breakout Star tournament, as Ikemen Jiro battled Andre Chase. Jiro was looking to get back to winning ways following a narrow defeat against Grayson Waller last week.

Waller had quite the challenge this week as he faced Joe Gacy, who previously lost to Josh Briggs on 205 Live.

Here are the results from the latest episode:

Ikemen Jiro vs. Andre Chase on 205 Live

The two stars from the NXT Breakout Star Tournament kicked off this week's 205 Live. Jiro received a rousing welcome from the WWE Universe as he entered the ring and tried to shake Chase's hand, only to be kicked in the gut.

Chase took advantage of the moment but his opponent made a comeback and took him down with a Hurricanrana, followed by a Clothesline to get him out of the ring.

However, Chase used the ring apron to his advantage and later hit Jiro with a Neckbreaker for a near fall.

Chase continued to attack Jiro, primarily targeting the latter's neck. The Japanese star rallied the crowd behind him and delivered a running Senton. He continued his high-flying offense and later executed a Moonsault for a near fall.

Jiro put his opponent in a Fireman's carry, which was countered into the STF. With the crowd behind him, Jiro managed to reverse it, got some offense in, and delivered a Swanton Bomb for another near fall.

The Japanese star missed the Ikemen slash, following which there were multiple pinfall attempts by both competitors, including a Superkick by Jiro and a Double Underhook powerbomb from Chase.

In the final moments of the match, Chase went for a Suplex off the top rope, which was double bluffed by Jiro, leading him face-first into the turnbuckle. Jiro then delivered the Ikemen slash for the win.

Result: Ikemen Jiro defeated Andre Chase via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: A

Joe Gacy vs. Grayson Waller on 205 Live

Joe Gacy and Grayson Waller starred in this week's 205 Live main-event. The match started with both superstars trading headlocks and Waller trying to maintain his distance from Gacy. But Gacy overpowered Waller and delivered a Powerslam. He put him back in a headlock.

Waller managed to escape to the outside of the ring. After a bit of a tussle, he managed to take control of the match with the help of some strikes.

Waller picked up Gacy in a Fireman's Carry. The latter reversed it and delivered a headbutt, only to be countered by Waller into an STO, followed by a diving elbow for a near fall.

In the closing moments of the match, Gacy reversed a Sleeper hold into a Belly-to-Belly Suplex. Waller tried to get back into the match with a few strikes but was hit with a devastating Clothesline by his opponent, who picked up the pinfall.

Result: Joe Gacy defeated Grayson Waller via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: B

