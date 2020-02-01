205 Live Results (January 31st, 2019): Fan favorite returns to save his friend, the most gorgeous main event in WWE history

Greg Bush FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

A truly gorgeous main event indeed

At Worlds Collide, Angel Garza failed to defend his NXT Cruiserweight Championship in a Fatal-4-Way, featuring Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Jordan Devlin, and Travis Banks. In the end, Devlin was able to secure the win, stealing the belt away from Garza. NXT UK has taken over the cruiserweight brand.

Never bet against #TheIrishAce!



Take a look back at WWE #WorldsCollide where a NEW NXT Cruiserweight Champion was crowned! #205Live @Jordan_Devlin1 pic.twitter.com/8YLcfy1vN0 — WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2020

Speaking of the UK stars, Danny Burch is in action tonight. The Guvnor will face The Brian Kendrick later tonight. Over the past few weeks, Burch has had the number of Kendrick and Daivari. However, when the two united last week, they were able to get one over on the vet. Tonight, he looked to get even, regardless of if Daivari was ringside or not.

We'll also see Tyler Breeze vs Angel Garza in the main event. Garza had a lot to prove tonight after losing is title at Worlds Collide. Though, he didn't get pinned, so he definitely has a case for getting back in the title picture.

We started the night off with newcomer Joaquin Wilde, who recently won his first match on 205 Live a few weeks back.

Joaquin Wilde vs Raul Mendoza

A long feeling out process eventually led to Wilde clotheslining Mendoza to the floor. As Wilde bounced off the ropes, Mendoza rushed in for a running dropkick. A stiff lariat gave Mendoza a near fall.

Wilde was able to get back in the match with a hip toss over the ropes, followed by a tope con hilo to the floor. Back inside, Wilde rocked Mendoza with a pair of boots, but a dive was met by a standing dropkick. Mendoza drove him into the mat with a pendulum swinging sidewalk slam.

Advertisement

Wilde kicks out and rolls up Mendoza for two. A poison rana spikes Mendoza, allowing Wilde to connect with a Code Breaker and the Wilde Thing.

Results: Joaquin Wilde defeated Raul Mendoza via pinfall.

1 / 3 NEXT