205 Live Results (January 3rd, 2020): Cruiserweight Champion returns, a new alliance formed?

The champ wrestles for the first time since winning the title last month

After a two-week break, the Purple Brand returned to the WWE Network. Near the end of last year, Angel Garza picked up the Cruiserweight Championship. Tonight, he'll face the Premier Athlete, Tony Nese, in a non-title match.

We kicked off the night with the Guvnor, Danny Burch, looking to start his year off with a big victory over Daivari Dinero himself, Ariya Daivari.

Danny Burch vs Ariya Daivari

Burch controlled the early stage of the match, trapping Daivari in a long-standing wrist lock. He transitioned to a smashmouth style, stomping on Daivari's hands and dropping him face-first when releasing an elevated face lock.

Daivari went up for a cross body but was caught, with Burch countering into a flapjack style face buster. Burch lost the upper hand when Daivari tripped him up as he ascended the second rope, sending Burch crashing onto his back on the mat.

Daivari took the fight to ring side, launching him into the barricade, then brought him back inside for further punishment. A wicked rising knee nearly knocked Burch's block off. Daivari teased Memphis's own Jerry Lawler, mocking his second rope fist drop. Burch lifted his feet, connecting with the jaw, and dropped Daivari with a belly-to-back suplex.

Burch lit up Daivari with several elbow strikes and nearly put him away with a headbutt. Daivari then escaped a crossface attempt and dropped Burch with a top rope double arm drag. Burch kicked out.

Daivari was trapped in the crossface again, but the referee was distracted by a masked fan. Burch was leveled with the hammerlock lariat after a low blow, giving Daivari a much needed win.

Result: Ariya Daivari defeated Danny Burch via pinfall.

The masked man revealed himself to be The Brian Kendrick, who claimed to be the best thing to ever happen to the Cruiserweight division. After deliveringa Sliced Bread No. 2 to Burch, he locked eyes with Daivari, possibly setting up a team of 205 Live OGs.

