205 Live Results (July 7th, 2019): NXT invades 205 Live, Drew Gulak faces the "Swerve"

One NXT's brightest stars, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, stepped up to the Cruiserweight Champion

Drake Maverick opened the show, apologizing for his actions against Mike Kanellis last week. Kanellis demanded an opportunity at the Cruiserweight Championship. After insulting the General Manager's wife, Maverick went off, sending Kanellis out of the ring and backing up the ramp. Next week, the two will face off in an unsanctioned match. If Kanellis wins, he'll get a shot at Drew Gulak's Cruiserweight Championship.

As for tonight, though, NXT and 205 Live collide as stars from the NXT roster get a shot to face some of the best cruiserweights in the world. Raul Mendoza joined his tag team partner Humberto Carrillo in a match against Lucha House Party's Kalisto & Gran Metalik.

Lucha House Party (Kalisto & Gran Metalik) vs Humberto Carrillo & Raul Mendoza

Mendoza and Kalisto looked to be equal competitors early on, both avoiding tilt-a-whirl backbreakers and arm drags. Mendoza took first blood connecting with a running hurricanrana. Kalisto took hold of Mendoza's wrist and chopped him across the chest before taking him up top for a springboard armdrag. Mendoza rolled through, leading to both men tagging out.

Metalik and Carrillo entered the fray, with Metalik taking control early following a side headlock. Carrillo broke out, and the two men traded handspring maneuvers, avoiding the attacks and leading to another stalemate. Metalik brought Carrillo in for a handshake but kicked him in the gut instead, bringing him to LHP's corner. Kalisto and Metalik tagged in and out, going after Carrillo's arm.

The Lucha House Party were more aggressive here tonight, stomping Carrillo out at several points. A spinning roundhouse to the jaw nearly knocked him out, but Carrillo escaped the pinfall. He managed to send Kalisto into the corner, tagging in Mendoza. The two dropped the former US Champion with a double hip toss and a wheelbarrow into a victory roll, slamming Carrillo onto Kalisto's upper body.

A double stomp to Kalisto's arm led to a two-count. Carrillo continued to work over the left arm, but was stunned by two boots to the jaw. Metalik was tagged in, getting launched by Kalisto for a missile dropkick. Carrillo kicked out of the pinfall and was locked into a hammerlock on the ground. Carrillo's power advantage allowed him to fight out, but repeated knees to his chest and jaw took him back to the ground.

Metalik sent Carrillo into the corner, crashing into him with a running clothesline, following up with his vintage rope walking dropkick. Carrillo managed to bring Metalik down with the springboard headbutt. Mendoza and Kalisto were tagged in here, with the NXT Superstar getting the better of Kalisto.

Escaping a body attack in the corner, Mendoza leveled Kalisto via springboard dropkick. A springboard kick nearly put Kalisto away, but he barely managed to kick out. Metalik made a tag, and stunned Mendoza with a superkick as he came off the ropes. Carrillo tagged himself in, leading to a series of strong kicks from the two luchadors. Metalik caught Carrillo with a superkick on the apron, and took him out with a top rope super hurricanrana. Mendoza broke up the pinfall.

.@humberto_wwe gets his boots up just in the nick of time!



➡️ https://t.co/E0MswUzX3G pic.twitter.com/pDXvWSKVed — TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) July 24, 2019

Kalisto came after Mendoza, leading to both men laid out on the outside following a dive from Mendoza. Carrillo countered a moonsault with two boots to the jaw, allowing him to hit the Rounding Moonsault for the win.

Results: Humberto Carrillo & Raul Mendoza defeated Lucha House Party via pinfall.

The Singh Brothers challenged The Brian Kendrick & Akira Tozawa to a tag team match next week.

.@SinghBrosWWE want their Bollywood award BACK, and they plan on getting it NEXT WEEK when they challenge @mrbriankendrick & @TozawaAkira on #205Live! pic.twitter.com/1k7700veL7 — WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2019

