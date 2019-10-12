WWE 205 Live Results (11th October): Unexpected interference in brutal NO DQ main event

Drew Gulak and Tony Nese

Heading into 205 Live, there was a question tonight about what it would be like with a new Champion having been crowned on NXT. Drew Gulak's Championship reign came to an end on NXT on the USA Network.

There Lio Rush returned to win the title in quite the match. Gulak showcased respect for Lio Rush on the night and was the one to help Rush to wear the belt.

Drew Gulak and Tony Nese vs Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

Drew Gulak and Tony Nese teamed up to take on Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan. After losing the title early on, this match was important to Gulak.

With Lio Rush holding the new Cruiserweight title, Gulak and Nese were dominating the match. Gulak looked to take out his frustration on Burch and destroyed him. The focus was on his arm as he cranked on it time after time, inflicting waves of pain on him.

Gulak and Nese worked together with quick tags, isolating Burch.

The moment that Burch was able to get the tag, Lorcan came in and took out Gulak and Nese. He hit a Plancha on them on the outside. He then hit running attacks on both in the corner, followed by a Half Nelson Suplex on Nese.

ONEY LORCAN IS DOING WHAT HE DOES BEST WITH ONE OF HIS BEST FRIENDS DANNY BURCH THROW EM UP ☝️✌️#205Live @_StarDESTROYER @strongstylebrit pic.twitter.com/0Mc5c9oY26 — WWE (@WWE) October 12, 2019

Nese seemed to get some sort of control with Gulak, as they hit a Suplex on Burch, but Lorcan broke it up with a diving headbutt. Nese hits a 450 Splash but Burch kicks out. The four men exchanged strikes inside the ring.

ONEY LORCAN IS FLYING ON #205LIVE AND IT IS VERY EXCITING TO WATCH. @_StarDESTROYER pic.twitter.com/bVu3u0jygx — 205 Live (@WWE205Live) October 12, 2019

Unfortunately for Gulak, his losing streak continued. They hit a Joint DDT on Gulak for the win. The three-count meant that he will need to recover better. First the Championship loss, then a loss in this match.

Results: Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan defeated Drew Gulak and Tony Nese

