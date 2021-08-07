205 Live Results: Recently released stars wrestle their final matches; NXT champion competes

In what's become somewhat of an unfortunate regularity, this week's 205 Live featured the last matches of two great WWE high flyers. Leon Ruff, who caught the WWE Universe by storm in late 2020, was released alongside 205 Live newcomer Ari Sterling.

Ruff faced off against Grayson Waller, who'd begun a bit of a losing streak as of late. Waller's been needing to turn his fortunes around, as he once was the most dominant competitor on 205 Live. Could he do that tonight?

Our main event featured Ari Sterling in his final match with 205 Live against NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida. It was a stellar back and forth contest, proving as a highlight reel for both men.

We kicked things off with Waller and Ruff.

Grayson Waller vs Leon Ruff on 205 Live

Former North American Champion vs Future North American Champion pic.twitter.com/446SpydFy4 — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) August 6, 2021

The former 205 Live star has improved quite a bit since we last saw him on the brand. Since making a full move to NXT, Leon Ruff became an NXT North American Champion. Up to this point, he'd been out of action for three months. He'd have to shake that ring rust off to take on 205 Live's resident bully Grayson Waller.

Waller took a knee to "make it fair" and Ruff followed with a quick flying kick to the face. Ruff goaded Waller around the ropes, avoiding him multiple times and rocking him with kicks. A roll-up nearly gave Ruff the win in his 205 Live return.

Waller caught him jumping, spiking Ruff with an electric chair backdrop. He followed with a suplex before going for the cover. He sent Ruff into the corner, bouncing his face off the middle turnbuckle.

Ruff was cracked with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker by 205 Live's Australian sensation. Ruff escaped to the apron but was hoofed off by his opponent. Waller followed with an STO on the floor.

Waller was distracted by 205 Live commentator Vic Joseph, who said he'd been egotistic. Ruff took advantage, hitting a bullet-speed dive through the ropes. Back in the ring, Waller regained control and hit an inverted Finlay Roll. A springboard elbow drop earned him a two-count on the former NXT North American Champion.

Ruff caught the arrogant Waller with a tilt-a-whirl DDT and began firing up with flying forearms. A springboard cutter planted Waller for two. A cutter from Waller failed to put Rush away as well.

Waller would ultimately get caught with Leon Ruff's crucifix pin, earning another loss on 205 Live.

Results: Leon Ruff defeated Grayson Walller via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: B+

Ari Sterling vs Kushida on 205 Live

205 Live's new fan-favorite star, and as of today the most recent WWE release faced off against NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida. Sterling took Kushida to the floor and went for the Moonsauce. Kushida avoided it, running in for a low kick to the knee.

Sterling got back in the match with a series of knees to the gut. After hanging Kushida up on the top ropes, he followed with a leaping, rolling ax kick. He locked down in the middle of the ring with body scissors, but Kushida countered it into a modified heel hook. Sterling was forced to release his hold, and ate a running palm strike from Kushida.

205 Live's newest highlight reel caught Kushida with an enzuigiri to the back of the head as he bounced off the ropes for his handspring back elbow. He followed with a leaping rear clothesline in the corner. However, Kushida avoided a 450 splash, rocking Sterling with a series of kicks to the face and arm. After that, Sterling had no choice but to tap to the Hoverboard Lock.

Results: Kushida defeated Ari Sterling on 205 Live.

Grade: B

Check out this week's episode of InSide Kradle, where Sportskeeda's Kevin Kellam and Rick Ucchino take a deep dive into recent WWE releases in the video below:

Subscribe to the Sportskeeda Wrestling YouTube channel for more such content!

Be a part of a focus group and help SK in making content better customized for you. Register here

Edited by Arjun