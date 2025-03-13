  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • 21-time champion to attack Cody Rhodes to impress The Rock? Exploring potential swerve on WWE SmackDown

21-time champion to attack Cody Rhodes to impress The Rock? Exploring potential swerve on WWE SmackDown

By Hazel Pagador
Modified Mar 13, 2025 13:29 GMT
Cody Rhodes and The Rock faced off at WrestleMania XL [Image Credits: WWE.com]
Cody Rhodes and The Rock faced off at WrestleMania XL [Image Credits: WWE.com]

Cody Rhodes is set to appear at the upcoming WWE SmackDown. Interestingly, The American Nightmare's upcoming showing might result in another beatdown by a superstar trying to get into The Rock's good books.

At the 2025 Elimination Chamber, Cody Rhodes turned down The Rock's offer to become the corporate champion. While this seemed like a wise choice, John Cena crushed it by attacking Rhodes and teaming up with his former rival. The Undisputed Champion has talked about what happened on the blue show that followed, and he will discuss it more on WWE SmackDown this week while on Miz TV. Interestingly, the titular superstar may have other plans.

In the weeks leading up to this year's Chamber, Rhodes received many insights from his fellow superstars about whether to take The Brahma Bull's offer or not. The Miz was one of the stars who highly encouraged Cody to take the offer due to The Final Boss' influence and popularity in and outside of wrestling. Interestingly, he even hinted about possibly taking the offer if the champion wouldn't.

The A-Lister hasn't had many opportunities lately, and being on The Rock's good side can fast-track the deals he will receive. The WWE SmackDown star's character is also about making it big in Hollywood, an area that The Final Boss already mastered.

The Miz is a two-time WWE Champion, World Tag Team Champion, SmackDown Tag Team Champion, and United States Champion. He also held the WWE World Tag Team Championship five times and the Intercontinental Title eight times.

When will The Rock eventually face Cody Rhodes in a singles match?

Many thought that The Rock and Cody Rhodes would compete at this year's WrestleMania, especially after the heated rivalry they had last year. Interestingly, Vince Russo thinks this face-off will eventually happen next year.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer shared that he thinks The Brahma Bull and the Undisputed Champion will finally have their feud next year.

"I think next year they're gonna do Cody and Rock. I think that's gonna be next year's story. I think he will win it, but he will lose it somewhere along the way, 'cause if he's being honest with his last year run, they're gonna have to turn him back babyface before..."
It will be interesting to see what will happen to Cody Rhodes and The Miz in the upcoming WWE SmackDown.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
