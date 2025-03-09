WWE is setting up The Rock to face Cody Rhodes head on, says veteran (Exclusive)

The Road to WrestleMania 41 is certainly heating up in WWE, considering the events of the last few weeks. According to a veteran, The Rock may also be getting in the ring to face Cody Rhodes sooner rather than later.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo, recently spoke about where the storylines may be headed after WrestleMania 41. The Rock at this point is not directly facing Cody, but has facilitated the heel turn of John Cena who is set to fight The American Nightmare on The Grandest stage of Them All.

Speaking about when The Rock could get his hands dirty on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WWE head writer said that it was likely that the showdown between The American Nightmare and The Final Boss would happen the following year:

"I think next year they're gonna do Cody and Rock. I think that's gonna be next year's story. I think he will win it, but he will lose it somewhere along the way, 'cause if he's being honest with his last year run, they're gonna have to turn him back babyface before..." [3:32 onwards]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

WWE veteran thinks Ric Flair could make an appearance soon

According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, Ric Flair could be a part of John Cena's storyline going forward.

However, the former WWE head writer was not particularly happy with the possibility of The Nature Boy returning as he is 76 years old. Speaking on an episode of Brodown with host Mac Davis, Russo stated:

"God, [Ric] Flair is throwing so much bait out there to be a part of this. Come on, there's gotta be a cut off point when we move on from people. And 80 is probably a good point. I don't mean to be disrespectful, but 80 is probably the point where we need to move on from people. But I would not be the least bit surprised if we saw him." [From 7:09 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for John Cena in WWE.

If you use the quote from the first part of this article, please credit Writing with Russo and embed the exclusive YouTube video, giving an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

