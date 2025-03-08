76-year-old WWE legend pushing to get involved in John Cena angle, feels ex-employee: "There's gotta be a cut off point" (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling writer Vince Russo recently discussed WWE involving a huge legend in the John Cena angle. He felt wrestling veteran and Hall of Famer Ric Flair could be pulled into the storyline.

John Cena has been a huge star for WWE, having won a staggering 16 World titles in the past. During his final run with the company, the star is looking for the next elusive World Championship that would help him surpass Flair's record of 16 World titles. The 76-year-old legend took to Twitter, throwing hints that he would never let John break his record.

During a recent episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo noted that Flair was desperately trying to be part of this angle. He felt that WWE should move on from Flair at this point, given his age and health concerns. The veteran writer claimed that he would not be surprised if the company brought him in to drive how big the 17th World Title is for John Cena.

"God, [Ric] Flair is throwing so much bait out there to be a part of this. Come on, there's gotta be a cut off point when we move on from people. And 80 is probably a good point. I don't mean to be disrespectful, but 80 is probably the point where we need to move on from people. But I would not be the least bit surprised if we saw him." [From 7:09 onwards]

The former Mr. Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect hasn't been heard of since the Elimination Chamber. He returned to filming his movie and hasn't graced WWE with his presence.

It will be interesting to see how the WWE Universe reacts to John Cena once he is back.

