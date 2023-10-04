21-year-old star to become WWE's youngest-ever world champion next week? How it could happen

On October 10, a prominent star will make her way back into the NXT arena once again. WWE has publicly announced the return of Asuka to the developmental brand after six years. The Empress of Tomorrow is scheduled to engage in a singles bout against Roxanne Perez.

Asuka will resume her feud with Charlotte Flair and IYO SKY in a Triple Threat Women's Title Match at Fastlane 2023 after recently losing the Women's Title in a Triple Threat Match at SummerSlam.

Expand Tweet

If the former Women's champ is successful in reclaiming her title at Fastlane 2023, there is a possibility that she could put her title on the line against the 21-year-old Roxanne Perez.

The potential scenario of Asuka losing her championship shortly after regaining it at Fastlane would undoubtedly send shockwaves throughout the WWE, leaving a lasting impression on both fans and industry insiders alike.

Currently, it is highly unlikely that the company will take the initiative to crown a newcomer such as Roxanne Perez. However, unexpected occurrences have always been an aspect of professional wrestling. If Perez were to secure victory and win the WWE Women's title, her achievement would be recorded in history books, making her the youngest individual to hold the esteemed title at the age of 21.

It all depends on how Asuka will fare in her match against Sky and Flair at Fastlane 2023. Let's wait and watch.

Asuka will be joining John Cena and Cody Rhodes in WWE NXT on October 10.

In addition to Asuka, WWE has invited Paul Heyman, Cody Rhodes, and John Cena to help achieve a high rating in a fight against AEW Dynamite, which is scheduled to air on the same night.

Expand Tweet

Asuka's last bout occurred at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III, where she defeated Ember Moon. She was regarded as the most prominent performer in NXT at the time and was even expected to play a significant role on the main roster, which she accomplished.

She was unbeaten for a remarkable 914 days, which was virtually unprecedented in wrestling. Charlotte Flair, the then-SmackDown Women's Champion, forced Asuka to tap out to Figure-Eight at WrestleMania, causing Asuka to suffer her first defeat.

Would you like to see Roxanne Perez become the youngest world champion in the company's history? Sound off in the comments below.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.