21-year veteran must win WWE's newest championship after not finding a spot on the WrestleMania XL card

We are just a few steps away from this year's WrestleMania Premium Live Event. However, despite fans calling it one of the biggest Mania in the past few years, some major stars are still missing from the card of WrestleMania XL. This list also incorporates 21-year veteran Richochet.

However, being absent from the card of Shows of the Shows, the company must book Ricochet to win the new Speed Championship. For those unaware, the Stamford-based Promotion is set to debut its newest show on April 3, 2024, named "WWE Speed". Not only this, a tournament will also be conducted to determine an inaugural Speed Champion.

Expand Tweet

So with the former United States Champions being a perfect fit for the format of this new show, WWE must book him to become the inaugural Speed Champion. Ricochet being the inaugural Champion will also allow the company to promote its new show in a big way, considering the amount of popularity he holds among other potential stars fit for this format.

Also giving him the Speed title could be seen as a sort of recompense by WWE for his absence from the WrestleMania card despite being a full-timer.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold on April 3, 2024, and who will be crowned as the first-ever Speed Champion of WWE.

Why WWE must book Speed Champion at WrestleMania 40?

Whoever is crowned as the inaugural Speed Champion, the Stamford-based Promotion must book that star at this year's Showcase of Immortals. The company could put on a Speed title defense during the Kickoff hours of WrestleMania 40.

In case Ricochet manages to secure the inaugural Championship then this will also allow the company to book him at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Also, if a Speed title defense gets scheduled for WrestleMania 40 then this will help WWE to promote their new show in the best possible way as WrestleMania is considered one of the biggest attractions in the overall sports entertainment industry.

Expand Tweet

As of writing, the company is yet to announce its Kickoff show match card. So this seems to be a realistic possibility that after getting their Speed Champion on April 2, 2024, WWE will announce the card of Mania Kickoff along with a title defense of their newest Championship.

Do you want the inaugural Speed Champion to defend his Championship at the Shows of the Shows? Voice your opinion by tapping on the discussion button now.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Do you want Ricochet to become the first ever Speed Champion? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion