WWE RAW Preview: 22nd October, 2018

Could we finally see the clash of two legitimate monsters?

What makes this edition of RAW special is that it's the final episode of RAW before the Evolution pay-per-view. Therefore, expect there to be a lot many women's segments on the show, this week. My job through this article is to just get you all prepped and ready for this week's episode. Let me know whether I've succeeded or not.

RAW comes to us from the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, RI. It comes on the back of an explosive episode last week, that left us with a real cliffhanger. One wonders how this week's episode will play out, leading from that moment.

Tell me what you're particularly looking forward to, on this show. Bear in mind that this is a critical episode, as it's also going to be building to Crown Jewel.

Here is a little trailer for this week's episode of RAW!

#5 Godzilla vs. King Kong

Could we see Strowman and McIntyre lock horns this week?

For weeks, WWE had been teasing dissension between the members of The Shield. And then, when push came to shove, the members of The Shield persevered and on the other hand, McIntyre and Strowman came to blows. It is clear that WWE is leading to a match between the two monsters somewhere down the line.

It remains to be seen where Dolph Ziggler fits into the scheme of things. WWE.com makes a special mention of the fact that McIntyre did not help Ziggler back to his feet after Strowman hit him with a running powerslam, but instead, just walked up the ramp staring down with Strowman. This is, by far, the most interesting development from last week.

Expect this week to be a continuation of this particular storyline. Has Braun Strowman finally met his match?

