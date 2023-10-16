22-year-old WWE star to help Nia Jax destroy Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler? Possibility analyzed

Nia Jax has made several enemies since returning to WWE, including Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler. Since she is at risk of being outnumbered, the former RAW Women's Champion may utilize her connections, seeking help from an NXT star and family member.

The Bloodline currently consists of Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Roman Reigns, who returned at last week's SmackDown. The Samoans in the group are part of the Anoa'i family, like Nia Jax. Although Jax is currently going solo against Rhea Ripley and the rest of the RAW women's division, she could combine forces with 22-year-old NXT star Ava soon.

Paul Heyman attended the October 10, 2023, episode of WWE NXT on behalf of Roman Reigns to be in Bron Breakker's corner in his match against Carmelo Hayes. The Wise Man also had other plans as he was seen talking with Ava backstage. The video of the duo had no audio, but it seemed like Heyman was endorsing The Bloodline.

Ripley had an interesting equation with The Bloodline while Reigns was on hiatus. She disrespected The Tribal Chief and Heyman during The Judgment Day's recent visit to the brand.

The Bloodline could make a deal with Jax after talking with Ava to force Ripley and the rest of the women's roster to fall in line. This way, The Judgment Day and The Eradicator could be introduced to the wrath of the extended Bloodline.

Is Nia Jax interested in joining The Bloodline in WWE?

Ava is the daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Nia Jax and The Bloodline haven't interacted on-screen despite being real-life family members. Per the former RAW Women's Champion, she is not interested in combining forces with her relatives in WWE.

When Jax was released from WWE in 2021, a fan said she was "the missing piece" of the Samoan group. However, The Irresistible Force strongly disagreed with the idea.

Interestingly, Jax's rival, Rhea Ripley, may not have problems joining the Roman Reigns-led group. In an interview with Gery Roif, The Eradicator revealed that if The Judgment Day did not exist, she could have aligned with The Bloodline.

What happened during Rhea Ripley and Paul Heyman's meeting on SmackDown?

Heyman and Ripley came face to face backstage on the October 6, 2023, episode of SmackDown. The Eradicator proposed a partnership between The Bloodline and The Judgment Day. The Wise Man also believed it was a good idea.

While it initially looked like they were on the same page, it all changed when The Eradicator implied the decision did not need to be approved by Reigns. She also demanded to be acknowledged.

It remains to be seen what happens next in the rivalry of Nia Jax and Rhea Ripley. Will they lock horns in a singles match soon? Only time will tell.