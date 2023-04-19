Major WWE Superstar expresses interest in joining The Bloodline

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley is interested in joining The Bloodline.

Ripley is one of the top names in the Stamford-based company today. The 26-year-old is currently a member of The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW alongside Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio. Last Monday on the red Brand, the group came face-to-face with The Bloodline, during which Ripley had a stare-down with Solo Sikoa. The two stables then formed a short-term alliance.

During a recent interview with Gery Roif, The Eradicator revealed that she would have tried to join The Bloodline if she was not a member of The Judgment Day.

"You know, Rhea Ripley only wants the best and that's why I'm a part of The Judgment Day. So, if we weren't a thing, we weren't a faction, we weren't all together, I would probably be trying to get into The Bloodline. You know, maybe. Maybe it would have worked, maybe it would have not, I don't know," she said. [0:08 - 0:26]

Vince Russo criticized Rhea Ripley's stare-down with Solo Sikoa on WWE RAW

While many fans were excited to see the stare-down between Rhea Ripley and Solo Sikoa on Monday Night RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo was critical of it.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo disclosed that the confrontation between the two stars would not be convincing for the casual fan.

"So, Rhea Ripley is staring down Solo Sikoa. Chris was it not a month ago that Rhea Ripley was going 50-50 with every girl on the roster... That's what I mean about this freaking company as a casual fan and I'm watching this I'm like if that was Chyna in that spot, that's one thing. But Chyna didn't go 50-50 with Chelsea Green growing out loud.... Did they forget that they did all that so Rhea Ripley is not a threat to Solo Sikoa?" Russo noted. [15:25- 16:40]

