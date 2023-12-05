22-year-old WWE Superstar to make her final NXT appearance tonight? Exploring future plans

NXT Deadline is just on the horizon, and tonight's episode of the developmental brand will be the go-home edition of the show. It could also be the last appearance of one of the rising talents of the former black-and-gold brand.

There are a lot of NXT Superstars who are currently on the verge of getting a main roster call-up, and one such name is Roxanne Perez. The 22-year-old has done almost everything on the Gold and White brand.

She has had some incredible storylines on the brand and even won the NXT Women's Championship. As a result, many believe that she has nothing more to accomplish on the developmental brand.

Perez will compete tonight in a Women's Iron Survivor Challenge Last Chance Fatal Four-Way Match. She will lock horns with Thea Hail, Fallon Henley, and Kiana James on the show.

The 22-year-old has one last opportunity to punch a ticket to NXT Deadline. She could soon wrap up her storyline on the developmental brand and head to the main roster after the premium live event.

Have fans started to disregard NXT's Roxanne Perez?

Roxanne Perez is one of those upcoming talents who has received a fair share of the spotlight on the developmental brand. As a result, many fans have started to turn on her, citing various reasons.

WWE NXT's Instagram handle recently posted an old video of Perez making history by becoming the first-ever Women's Iron Survivor. Fans took to the comment section to vent their frustrations.

Fans voice their opinions on Roxanne.

Fans voice their opinions on Perez.

The majority of fans have criticized her finisher, Pop Rox, which she uses to wrap up her match. While some called it the worst finisher, others believed she does it too slowly, making it look sloppy.

One of the fans even called Roxanne Perez the definition of over-pushed, as she has mostly been in the spotlight on the developmental brand. They even stated that she had been shoved down their throats.

Fans even juxtaposed her with Cora Jade, saying that Jade is better than Perez. The majority of fans have criticized the 22-year-old for her finisher, asking her to use a new one.

Therefore, it looks like the fans have slowly started to turn on Roxanne Perez, not only for one particular reason but for various reasons.

