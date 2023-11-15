NXT Deadline match card (November 14, 2023): Former United States Champion gets title shot; 26-year old one step closer to women's title and more

Here’s your first look at the NXT Deadline match card after the November 14th episode of NXT. The updated line-up now features the NXT Championship match between challenger Baron Corbin and champion Ilja Dragunov.

The featured match on the show is of course the Iron Survivor Challenge, where the winner will receive a future shot at the top title. Just like last year, this year will also see Men and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenges. Watch the announcement for the inagural Deadline event below:

At the time of the writing, Dijak and Trick Williams have qualified for the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline. Dijak qualified for the match-up last week by beating Tyler Bate. Trick Williams advanced to the contest this week by defeating Joe Coffey of Gallus. The remaining three participants will be determined in the weeks leading up to the premium live event.

As for the women’s match-up, Tiffany Stratton punched her ticket in by beating Fallon Henley last Tuesday. Stratton legitimately gave Henley a concussion when she slammed her neck and back-first into the floor outside the ring. Twenty-six-year-old Lash Legend qualified in the second round by beating Roxanne Perez, with a little assistance form Kiana James.

Finally, the NXT Championship match was made official after Ilja Dragunov told Baron Corbin he’ll put his title on the line against the former United States Champion.

Below is the updated NXT Deadline match card as of Tuesday, November 14:

Dijak vs. Trick Williams vs. 3 TBD – Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge

Tiffany Stratton vs. Lash Legend vs. 3 TBD – Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge

Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Baron Corbin – Singles match for the NXT Championship

Where will NXT Deadline take place?

The 2nd annual NXT Deadline Premium Live Event will go down at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on December 9. This will be the final WWE event of the year as the company won’t be back for PLE action until Royal Rumble in January 2024.

The first Deadline PLE took place on December 10, 2022 at the Performance Center in Florida. The event introduced the Iron Survivor Challenge to the NXT Universe. Roxanne Perez won the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge, whereas Grayson Waller won the men’s one.

It remains to be see who will come out the victors this year.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.