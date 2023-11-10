After Ricochet, another WWE star in concussion protocol now following dangerous spot; no timetable for return - Reports

Ricochet worried the entire world when he went into WWE's concussion protocol after a botch this week on RAW. Another WWE star has been confirmed as going into the concussion protocol. Reports have emerged about the same, and there does not seem to be a timetable for a return. The star in question is Fallon Henley

The match ended in utter confusion, where Ricochet kicked out when he was not supposed to. He had landed on his head during the Fatal 4-Way and had not been himself. What was supposed to be a double pin ended with The Miz winning cleanly instead and becoming the challenger for Gunther's Intercontinental title.

At the same time, during this week's episode of NXT, Fallon Henley found herself in trouble. She appears to have been injured, and things went badly for her during the match against Tiffany Stratton. It's expected that she was hurt after Stratton landed on her head during the moonsault.

Expand Tweet

According to a report on Wrestling Observer Radio, Henley has gone into concussion protocol. The star is injured, and as a result, until she's been cleared by the doctors, she won't be returning to the ring.

The report further stated there is no timetable for her return at this time.

With Triple H and Shawn Michaels in charge, competitor's health has been given priority in WWE over recent months. Fans may have to wait to see her for a while.

A former WWE star regrets not facing Goldberg, as revealed here