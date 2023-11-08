WATCH: Ricochet update following botch and potential injury on WWE RAW

Ricochet suffered a possible concussion on WWE RAW, but it seems like he's doing well based on a recent post by his real-life fiancée, Samantha Irvin.

Ricochet competed in a Fatal 4-Way match against The Miz, Ivar, and Bronson Reed to determine the No. 1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship at Survivor Series. Early in the match, Ricochet might have suffered a concussion after a botched hurricanrana on Ivar.

The Highlight of the Night looked off at times during the match but was still able to finish it. There was another possible botch during the finish when Ricochet kicked out of Ivar's moonsault. He wasn't supposed to kick out to set up Ivar vs. The Miz for a shot at Gunther's title next week on RAW.

In the video below, Samantha Irvin can be seen with Ricochet on a bus. Irvin uploaded the video on her Instagram stories. Based on the video, the former Intercontinental Champion is doing okay following Monday's show.

Expand Tweet

Ricochet and Irvin have been together since 2021. They got engaged earlier this year, and their relationship has been acknowledged on WWE television.

Ricochet under WWE concussion protocol

Some fans thought that Ricochet looked off after a botched hurricanrana attempt on Ivar this past Monday on WWE RAW. He was still able to finish the match, although there was some confusion.

According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, Ricochet has entered WWE's concussion protocol. That means he'll have to get cleared by doctors before returning to the ring.

"I've seen a million Ricochet matches, and he does not miss stuff, and he is not slow," Alvarez said. "From that point forward, for a good three, four minutes, he's slow and everything is not Ricochet-level. And it was clear this guy was messed up but they let him work the entire match." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

It will be interesting to see how long Ricochet will be out due to a concussion. It can take about seven to 14 days but will depend on how severe the concussion is.

What do you think of the Fatal 4-Way finish on RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here