22-year veteran to challenge AJ Styles at Elimination Chamber? Exploring the likelihood following SmackDown

AJ Styles failed to qualify for the Men’s Elimination Chamber match-up last week on SmackDown against Drew McIntyre. That said, he might be compelled to compete at Perth after what transpired on the blue brand tonight.

For those who didn’t watch the show, Styles was involved in a backstage segment with Michin and The Good Brothers. After weeks of tension, the former WWE Champion slapped Karl Anderson across the face following a disagreement.

The angle could lead to a confrontation between Styles and the 22-year veteran in Anderson at the upcoming SmackDown taping to settle things once and for all. Assuming Triple H wants to book another match for Elimination Chamber, he may add Styles versus Anderson to the card.

Alternatively, WWE could pre-record the match after the show tonight and air it as part of the go-home taped episode of SmackDown for the upcoming Premium Live Event.

Has AJ Styles ever competed in the Elimination Chamber?

AJ Styles was a part of the stacked Men’s Elimination Chamber line-up in 2017. The former Bullet Club leader joined the then-WWE Champion John Cena, The Miz, Dean Ambrose, Baron Corbin, and Bray Wyatt.

Styles would fall to Wyatt in the final moments of the match.

Styles returned for the ninth installment of Elimination Chamber two years later. The match-up saw Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson) retain his WWE Championship against Styles, Jeff Hardy, Mustafa Ali, Randy Orton, and Samoa Joe.

Check out the results of the last two Elimination Chamber match-ups involving AJ Styles below:

Drew McIntyre (c) defeated Styles (with Omos), Jeff Hardy, Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton, and Sheamus – Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship (2021)

Brock Lesnar defeated Bobby Lashley (c), Styles, Austin Theory, Riddle, and Seth "Freakin" Rollins – Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship (2022)

Elimination Chamber: Perth takes place on February 24.

