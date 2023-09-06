22-year veteran to steal Damian Priest's Money in the Bank contract and cash it in for himself? Exploring massive twist

Damian Priest is riding high as one half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions while also being known as Señor Money in the Bank. Having recently received a new briefcase from JD McDonagh, things are looking up for The Archer of Infamy.

The purple case will replace the green one, although The Judgment Day will be keeping it in their locker room. Finn Balor may be tempted to use the original briefcase as a weapon, although Priest told him to leave it in the locker room. All seems good within WWE's top heel faction, but is it really?

McDonagh may have had an ulterior motive behind gifting Damian Priest a new briefcase disguised as a nice gesture. All it takes is one momentary lapse in concentration for Balor or JD to take the Money in the Bank contract from the purple case and transfer it back to the original one.

What a sneaky move that would be.

Unbeknownst to Priest, Finn Balor can start using the green briefcase as a weapon before cashing in on Seth Rollins at an opportune time. This is a smart way for The Prince to get one over on his tag team partner without any violence. Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio would have some interesting reactions too.

However, there might be some doubts over the legality of this move. It depends on whether WWE intends on maintaining consistent rules with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Can Finn Balor actually cash in Damian Priest's Money in the Bank contract?

One factor may stop this potentially genius move from ever taking place. Back in 2020, John Morrison cashed in The Miz's Money in the Bank contract on his behalf and after The A-Lister lost his cash-in, Adam Pearce returned the briefcase to him.

Unless WWE decides to ignore this piece of history, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh likely won't take the trouble to transfer the contract. Nevertheless, Damian Priest must keep his eyes open at all times. Even if times seem pretty happy now, anything can happen with The Judgment Day.

Who will leave The Judgment Day first - Damian Priest or Finn Balor? Comment your predictions below!

