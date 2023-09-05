The Judgment Day sends Jey Uso a message on WWE RAW; receives a new briefcase

The Judgment Day celebrated its recent success during the latest episode of WWE RAW.

WWE Payback was coronation night for Judgment Day as all four members were draped in championship gold after the duo of Finn Balor and Damian Priest defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a Pittsburgh Steel City Fight to become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, the dominant faction addressed the WWE Universe. Dominik Mysterio paid tribute to each member while being drowned with loud boos from the fans. Balor then congratulated Mysterio for the latter's first anniversary since joining the Judgment Day. He thanked Rhea Ripley for always being the voice of reason and noted Priest for his achievement. Balor then put over his long-time friend JD McDonagh for always having his back before thanking himself for becoming Grand Slam Champion.

Ripley also hailed Balor and Priest as they proved that Judgment Day was a family at Payback. However, she wasn't happy that Jey Uso stole the headlines at Payback as he was announced as the new superstar of the RAW roster. Ripley said that the Bloodline had fallen, and the Judgment Day was now the most dominant faction.

“as far as i am concerned, the bloodline has fallen, and the judgment day has risen as the most dominant faction here within the wwe," Ripley said.

McDonagh then made his way out as Priest was left annoyed. However, the Irish Ace was able to lighten the mood as he presented Priest with a new Money In The Bank briefcase.

The Judgment Day was impressed by the gift when Sami Zayn's music hit. He blamed Mysterio for his loss at Payback and challenged him to a match to settle it. McDonagh asked Zayn to fight him instead. The latter accepted as a match was made official for later tonight.

It will be interesting to see if McDonagh eventually gets added to Judgment Day in the near future.

