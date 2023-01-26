23-time Champion should be a Roman Reigns opponent right now, ex-WWE writer says

Former WWE writer Chris Dunn believes Roman Reigns vs. Kofi Kingston is worthy of being a main event.

Kingston held the WWE Championship for 180 days in 2019 after defeating Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35. His title reign abruptly ended in an eight-second match against Brock Lesnar on the October 4, 2019, episode of SmackDown.

Dunn, a creative team member between 2016 and 2021, spoke on the Public Enemies Podcast about Kingston's current status:

"It just kinda s*cks that that summer that was so good, that KofiMania that was so awesome, it doesn't really bear fruit right now like how it should. Kofi should be a Roman opponent. He should be in main event things and he's not, and I think it's partially because of that [losing to Brock Lesnar]." [50:48 – 51:14]

Kingston has held 23 titles throughout his career. He is currently an NXT Tag Team Champion with fellow New Day member Xavier Woods.

The 41-year-old has faced Roman Reigns in several multi-man matches in recent years. However, he has not gone one-on-one with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in a televised bout since 2015.

Chris Dunn on Triple H's WWE approach compared to Vince McMahon

In 2021, Kofi Kingston returned to the WWE Championship picture when he unsuccessfully challenged Bobby Lashley for the title at Money in the Bank.

Dunn disliked the way Kingston was abruptly removed from the title scene again after briefly feuding with Lashley. Moving forward, he expects to see better booking decisions under Triple H's leadership compared to Vince McMahon's creative era:

"I think that's one of the good things about Hunter [Triple H] now," Dunn continued. "Hunter can kind of look at a match and [think], 'How do we make both people look good without burying one while building the other?'" [51:26 – 51:37]

Kingston is currently on a promotional tour in Australia alongside his New Day stablemates Big E and Xavier Woods.

