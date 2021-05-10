There is an old saying for many in every profession, whether it is business, sports or entertainment, "You gotta start at the bottom." That is no different in the world of WWE. Many wrestlers have started out working as extras or jobbers. Some of the those jobbers have gone on to do big things in WWE, while others have now succeeded in other wrestling promotions.

With the advent of the internet, fans are able to relive every episode of every show piece by piece and more often than not, spot future WWE superstars playing 'extras' or making appearances in specific roles.

Also read: 11 Wrestlers who have appeared in AEW, WWE and Impact Wrestling

With that in mind, here are 23 wrestlers who made WWE cameos before they were famous.

#23 - #20 Braun Strowman, Becky Lynch, Simon Gotch and Elias as Rosebuds

Kiss from a rose

While Adam Rose launched his gimmick in 2014 in NXT, it was well received by management. He would prance his way to the ring, surrounded by a cadre of supporters known as Rosebuds. The entrances were highly energetic and it was all about the party.

While Adam Rose's gimmick waned over time, the people who portrayed his Rosebuds rose to new heights within WWE. Elias has gone on to become a very popular act with his "Walk with Elias" gimmick where he taunts crowds and other WWE Superstars interrupt his performances.

Simon Gotch was one half of The Vaudevillains with Aiden English. They had a successful run on NXT before Gotch departed the company. Since then, Gotch has been successful with other promotions.

Becky Lynch was also a Rosebud. She is now arguably one of the biggest acts in the company. Lynch is being equated with 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin in terms of her impact and there is no telling how far she can go.

Braun Strowman is the most interesting person in the group. It's amusing to think that 'The Monster Among Men' was hamming it up as a party animal. Considering that he is considered one of the toughest men on the roster, it's still quite marvelous to think how far he has come.

1 / 9 NEXT