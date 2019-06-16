11 Wrestlers who have appeared in AEW, WWE and TNA/Impact Wrestling

AEW has been creating waves across the industry. Jon Moxley believes that it's time for a paradigm shift.

Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks insists that the market is ready for an alternative. Tony Khan is right there with them by saying, that AEW will be more of a sporting product as wins and losses all matter.

The AEW roster is certainly interesting in the way it's being formed. You have top-tier superstars like Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Cody, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and The Lucha Bros. They have young up and coming stars like MJF, Jungle Boy and Joey Janela to name a few. So, there's an interesting mix, which will actually serve the company well in the years to come.

But as history is being written, it's good to know where most of the key players have learned their craft. They all started somewhere, whether it was WWE or Impact Wrestling. But have some of these wrestlers appeared for all three? It'll be good to find out. Here are 11 wrestlers who have appeared in AEW, WWE and TNA/Impact Wrestling.

#8 Socal Uncensored (Frankie Kazarian, Christopher Daniels, and Scorpio Sky)

Many Roles

Socal Uncensored is one of the more interesting trios in wrestling as they have a great mix of athleticism, humor, and agility. They showcased their skills recently at Double or Nothing. Moreover, each of them has a history with some of the major promotions.

Christopher Daniels' tenure in TNA/Impact Wrestling is well documented. But some may not know that he was in WWE where he was used as an enhancement talent on WWE's weekend shows like Sunday Night Heat and Jakked/Metal, in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Frankie Kazarian actually made his WWE debut in 2005 on WWE Velocity under the nickname 'The Future.' But he left the company and spent several years in TNA/Impact Wrestling, where he eventually teamed up with Christopher Daniels.

Scorpio Sky, the youngest of the trio, has appeared on WWE Raw as one of the members of the anger management group, dealing with the likes of Kane and Daniel Bryan. He also wrestled in TNA/Impact Wrestling as Mason Andrews, which didn't go anywhere.

It'll be interesting how this team will be featured on AEW TV when it premieres on TNT in the fall.

