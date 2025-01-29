23-year-old is a future WWE Hall of Famer, Booker T says

Booker T is one of only eight people to receive two WWE Hall of Fame inductions. In a recent interview, the NXT commentator claimed Roxanne Perez will join him in WWE's group of illustrious legends one day.

Perez trained at Booker T's Reality of Wrestling (ROW) promotion in Houston, Texas, before joining WWE in 2022. The 23-year-old won the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament before capturing the NXT Women's Championship twice. She also held the brand's tag titles with Cora Jade.

On Demetrious Johnson's MightyCast podcast, Booker made it clear how highly he views Perez:

"To see Roxanne Perez go from her mom's house, where she took a six-hour bus ride to Reality of Wrestling just to train, and then to see her get to the next level and become a major star. She's a two-time NXT Women's Champion. She's a Breakout Champion as well. She's done so much at 22 [23] years old. She's a future Hall of Famer." [1:02:53 – 1:03:15]

Trending

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

Giulia ended Perez's most recent NXT Women's Championship reign on the New Year's Evil edition of NXT on January 7. She will receive a chance to regain the title in a triple threat match with Bayley and Giulia at Vengeance Day on February 15.

Booker T is proud to have mentored Roxanne Perez

After his full-time in-ring career ended, Booker T wanted to help wrestling's future stars through his ROW training school. Several big names honed their craft under the WCW legend's guidance, including The Usos.

Expand Tweet

Booker T joked that he might deserve a third WWE Hall of Fame induction if his ROW trainees continue to succeed:

"For me to have just had a little part in her [Roxanne Perez] coming up has been so freaking awesome. I get so much out of seeing my students get to the next level, man. It's such a rush, and I say, man, I've got two rings, two Hall of Fame rings, they might have to give me one more [laughs]." [1:03:15 – 1:03:35]

The 59-year-old also explained why he once ignored 14-time world champion Randy Orton backstage before they faced each other.

Do you think Roxanne Perez is a future WWE Hall of Famer? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit MightyCast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback