23-year veteran may be looking at retirement following recent disappointment on WWE RAW

Is a women's wrestling legend looking to move on to the next phase of her career following WWE RAW?

Last month at WWE Night of Champions, Rhea Ripley was able to successfully defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya in under two minutes.

This led to the two women having a rematch earlier this week on WWE RAW. Natalya went into the match without her typical confidence but still wanted to give it everything she had, tweeting out:

"I won't be showing up confident. I won't be showing up blind. But I will be showing up and I will always give it everything I've got. Monday we'll all find out together if I have what it takes. Wish me luck," Natalya said in a tweet.

Nattie once again lost to Rhea Ripley on RAW, and now many in the WWE Universe are wondering what's next for the 23-year veteran. But as talented as Nattie still is inside the ring, if she decides to move on from in-ring competition, she still has plenty to offer the company.

What's next for Natalya on WWE RAW?

While several fans believe that retirement might be in Natalya's future, it is more likely this is part of a new storyline for the talented performer to seek redemption for her recent losses.

Shortly following WWE RAW on Monday, Nattie took to social media to thank the WWE Universe for all the love sent her way. She apologized for coming short in her match with Rhea Ripley, tweeting out:

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the love. I'm so sorry," Natalya said in a tweet.

If Nattie does decide to hang up the boots, we don't think her time in WWE is coming to an end, as there are plenty of things she could still do as part of the company to help the women's division grow and improve.

What do you make of Natalya's most recent loss on WWE RAW? Do you think she's about to transition to a backstage role in the company? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

