23-year veteran to turn heel on WWE RAW after a year? Looking at potential hint

This week on RAW, Tegan Nox found an alliance in WWE veteran Natalya. While Nox's match against Becky Lynch was canceled due to the latter facing a laceration on her arm, Nox faced Chelsea Green. During the match, just when it seemed that Piper Niven would interfere, Natalya came out and stood in the corner of Nox.

Tegan Nox proceeded to beat Chelsea Green. While having a veteran ally will definitely help Nox, there is something strange about this friendship. Last week on RAW, Natalya and Nox got into a spat about who should challenge for Lynch's NXT Women's Championship. This led to a match between the two, which Nox eventually won.

This loss definitely disturbed Natalya, and there is no possible reason for her to be excited about Nox. Hence, there is a huge possibility that when the 28-year-old challenges Becky for her title, Natalya could turn heel and cost Tegan Nox her opportunity. The Queen of Harts could open new doors for herself by doing so.

If Natalya turns heel on Nox and betrays her without Lynch's knowledge, it would upset the latter, given her fighting spirit. This could then lead to Becky Lynch defending her NXT Women's Championship against Natalya and Tegan Nox in a Triple-Threat Match.

WWE RAW Superstar Natalya revealed Bret Hart's favorite place to wrestle at

Bret Hart is arguably one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. Throughout his career, Hart wrestled at several places and registered victories in many iconic arenas. However, there is one place that stuck in the heart of the WWE legend, and it became his favorite place to wrestle.

During an appearance on Sony Sports Network's Namaste India special, RAW Superstar Natalya revealed Bret Hart's favorite place to wrestle. Recently, Natalya wrestled in India, and she said it was something she looked forward to since Hart told her it was his favorite place to wrestle.

The veteran said:

"Bret told me it’s one of his favorite places to visit because of the fans and I’ve been waiting to get to visit ever since."

Bret Hart and Tatanka came to India in 1996 for the WWF Championship. Natalya followed in her uncle's footsteps by wrestling in India during the 2023 Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad last month. At the event, the RAW Superstar put in a double shift as she won against Zoey Stark and lost to Rhea Ripley on the same night. Natalya's performances were appreciated by those present in the arena.

