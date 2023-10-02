Natalya reveals Bret Hart’s favorite place to wrestle for a heartwarming reason

Natalya and Bret Hart are two of the most accomplished wrestlers of the famed Hart family. While Bret is considered one of the greatest of all time by many, Nattie is a multiple-time women's champion, still going strong after over 15 years in the business.

We last saw her in action last week on RAW, where she was unsuccessful in defeating Becky Lynch for the NXT Women's Championship. The BOAT was given the title match as a reward for her performance in India. Last month, at the Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad, India, Nattie pulled double duty as she stepped in for Lynch, who could not travel due to her passport issues.

At the live event, Natalya successfully defeated Zoey Stark and later faced Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship. However, she failed to capture the title from The Eradicator.

During her visit to India, Nattie spoke on Sony Sports Network's Namaste India special. The former SmackDown Women's Champion talked about her excitement to visit the country and stated she has wanted to compete in India ever since her Hall of Famer uncle told her it was one of his favorite places to wrestle because of the fans and their passion:

"Bret told me it’s one of his favorite places to visit because of the fans and I’ve been waiting to get to visit ever since," said Natalya.

This was followed by footage of an overwhelmed Bret Hart as the WWE Champion surrounded by screaming Indian school kids.

Natalya calls John Cena a role model

During the same show, Natalya spoke about her admiration of John Cena, who teamed with Seth Rollins to beat Imperium at Superstar Spectacle.

According to Natalya, Cena was a role model for everyone on the roster, and his passion for the business after 20 years was an inspiration.

"He's a real role model for everyone..its an inspiration watching his passion after 20 years in the business," said Natalya.

She was just one of the superstars to talk about Cena on the special, with many others such as Gunther, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins being candid about the former champion's legacy on the show dedicated to Cenation Leader's return to the country after 16 years.

The fans in India weren't the only ones happy to see Cena back in action as he has made a full-time return to SmackDown and will be teaming with LA Knight at Fastlane to take on Solo Siko and Jimmy Uso of The Bloodline.

