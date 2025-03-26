  • home icon
  24-time champion to help Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 against doctors' advice? Exploring potential swerve

24-time champion to help Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 against doctors' advice? Exploring potential swerve

By Jitesh Puri
Modified Mar 26, 2025 17:05 GMT
Cody Rhodes could defeat John Cena at WrestleMania 41
Cody Rhodes is the current Undisputed WWE Champion. [Images from WWE.com]

Reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will battle John Cena at WrestleMania 41. Considering The Rock might be in The Franchise Player's corner, The American Nightmare would certainly need help to ensure victory.

John Cena turned heel for the first time in over 20 years at Elimination Chamber 2025, selling his soul to The Final Boss. Cena, The Rock, and Tavis Scott then ganged up to assault Cody Rhodes, sending shockwaves throughout the world. Now that the 16-time World Champion has joined forces with The Final Boss, the two will try to take over the company at WrestleMania 41 by defeating The American Nightmare.

To balance the odds against the heels, Cody may need help from WWE legends, much like last year's Show of Shows. Fans may speculate that 24-time champion and current Chief Content Officer Triple H may go against doctors' advice and get physical on The Grandest Stage of Them All, thus ensuring Cody retains the title. The Game is a 14-time World Champion, a five-time Intercontinental Champion, a three-time tag team champion, and a two-time European Champion.

While it is fun to speculate as Triple H visibly showcased his anger against The Final Boss during the buildup to last year's edition of the company's flagship event, it should be noted that it is most likely not going to happen. The King of Kings has a defibrillator installed to ensure his heart functions properly; strong enough evidence to highlight how big a risk it will be for him to get physical again.

Triple H's involvement in an authoritative role might be possible in the main event of WrestleMania 41, but fans should not expect him to engage in a physical battle.

Cody Rhodes to receive help from WWE legends at WrestleMania 41?

Triple H might not be able to help the Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 41, but several other stars could make a cameo to help Cody. Much like last year, The Undertaker could appear to help The American Nightmare, this time against John Cena and The Rock.

While Cody Rhodes has lost several friends in recent memory, Roman Reigns, who teamed up with him at Bad Blood 2024, could be a good option to oppose The Final Boss.

Last but not least, Stone Cold Steve Austin is someone fans would love to see assault The Rock once more to ensure the Undisputed WWE Championship stays with their beloved babyface.

Edited by Yash Mittal
