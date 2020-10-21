24 Top current WWE Superstars and their win percentages: Where do Roman Reigns, Otis, and Asuka stand? 

WWE is hands down the biggest pro wrestling corporation in the world. It has more than a billion social media followers, and recently achieved the milestone of 50 billion Youtube views. WWE Superstars' work schedule isn't something an average joe could handle. The wrestlers need to be on their toes for the better part of the year, and most of their time is spent traveling across the nation and to other countries.

With WWE consisting of several major brands, Superstars gets to showcase their skills on a weekly basis, sometimes twice or thrice a week. In this list, we will take a look at 24 current WWE Superstars, and focus on their win percentages.

(A big thanks to ProFightDB for the data used in this article. The article doesn't take into account NXT runs)

#24 to #20: Jeff Hardy, Mustafa Ali, Xavier Woods, Sasha Banks, and AJ Styles

AJ Styles

Starting off the list is former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy at No. 24, who stands at 51.0719% with 793 matches in his bag. Hardy is still active on the WWE roster and is currently wrestling on SmackDown.

At No. 23, we have Mustafa Ali, who was recently revealed as the leader of RETRIBUTION. He stands at 52.3490%, having been a part of 149 matches. He is now a WWE RAW-exclusive Superstar and is wreaking havoc on the Red brand along with his unruly associates.

Advertisement

Xavier Woods, at No. 22, recently came back after a long hiatus due to injury and won the SmackDown tag team titles with Kofi Kingston, his New Day partner. He is at 53.1646%, having wrestled 395 bouts.

Sasha Banks holds the No. 21 position, at 54.1950%, with 441 matches. The Boss is currently involved in a heated feud with her former best friend, Bayley, and the two are set to collide inside Hell in a Cell at the namesake pay-per-view.

At No. 20, we have The Phenomenal One, AJ Styles, with a 55.8473% score after 419 matches. Styles was a major 'get' for WWE RAW during the 2020 WWE Draft and recently got a bodyguard in the form of Jordan Omogbehin.