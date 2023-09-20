24-year-old WWE Superstar should finally dethrone Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch has been at the top of the WWE's women's division ever since she got her big break as The Man on the Blue brand after she got injured during a brawl. Big Time Becks became an even bigger star after her hiatus when she feuded with Bianca Belair.

Earlier this year, she feuded with Damage CTRL and ended up winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with the help of Trish Stratus. Unfortunately, Stratus turned on Lynch and Lita and cost them the title. The two women spent months feuding with each other before it concluded at Payback 2023.

After the Steel Cage match against Trish Stratus, The Man was confronted by NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, and the two stars feuded on the developmental brand. Last week, Becky Lynch became a Grand Slam Champion when she won the NXT Women's Championship from Stratton.

The NXT locker room is filled with upcoming talented stars who need the rub by going up against The Man. However, it should be Tiffany Stratton herself who wins the NXT Women's Championship back from Becky Lynch in front of a larger crowd.

Why should Tiffany Stratton win the WWE NXT Women's Championship back from Becky Lynch?

Earlier this year, Tiffany Stratton rose to the top of the developmental brand after she made her return. She captured the vacant NXT Women's Championship after competing in a tournament and defeating Lyra Valkyria in the finals at WWE NXT Battleground 2023.

After a handful of title defenses, Stratton lost the title to Becky Lynch on an episode of NXT. The Man will surely bring ratings to the developmental brand for a while, and more superstars of tomorrow will get a chance to compete against one of the best in the industry.

However, the bigger goal should be to put Tiffany Stratton on top and expose her to the main roster audience. The Buff Barbie is clearly ready to shine on the main roster, but WWE cannot abruptly push her or send her to RAW or SmackDown before working against some of the best in the industry.

Stratton has a rematch against Lynch at NXT No Mercy, which will be contested under Extreme Rules. It should be this premium live event or the one in January where Tiffany Stratton pins Becky Lynch clean and goes over The Man to establish herself as a star in the making.

