25 Countries that the current roster can represent in the WWE World Cup

Agnibesh Bandyopadhyay FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.55K // 24 Sep 2018, 17:29 IST

WWE Crown Jewel will host the WWE World Cup.

WWE has announced a 'WWE World Cup' to take place in their Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Now WWE will pretend like they are the first promotion to ever do something like this although WCPW, the now Defiant Wrestling, did it back in 2017. However, with WWE producing a tournament of this stature a lot more eyes will be focused towards it.

Nothing has been announced about the tournament. Whether it will start weeks prior to the event with the final few matches taking place at the event itself or if the entire tournament will take place in one night. Hopefully they stretch it out so that superstars can represent the maximum number of countries on their quest to become 'The Best in the World'.

Given WWE's massive roster at this moment, which some consider to be the greatest Wrestling roster in history, several countries can make their mark in the tournament. Let us take a look at all the countries that can be represented by the current superstars in WWE.

#1 Albania - Rezar

Rezar(on the right) as part of the Authors of Pain

Before joining the WWE, Rezar was a Mixed Martial Artist fighting for promotions such as Bellator MMA and Bamma UK. Back then he was known as 'The Albanian Psycho'. Rezar was born in the Netherlands but is a Kosovo Albanian by ethnicity. He became a professional kickboxer at the age of 15 and soon ventured into MMA.

Rezar joined WWE and was assigned to its developmental territory NXT in 2015. He was signed by William Regal after a successful try out in Dubai. He was teamed with Akam and they formed the Authors of Pain. Under the guidance of Paul Ellering the duo became one of the most successful tag teams in NXT history. They won the Dusty Rhodes tag team Classic once and are also former NXT Tag Team Champions.

Currently they are on the Raw roster and were recently paired with new manager Drake Maverick. Their Raw career hasn't really kicked off but they can get some more exposure if Rezar was to compete in the World Cup with Akam in his corner.

