25-time champion to win another Royal Rumble and end Gunther's record-breaking title reign at WrestleMania 40? Exploring the possibility

Gunther has officially surpassed the Honky Tonk Man as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion. The Ring General has not been pinned since joining the main roster, and it seems like he will be heavily booked heading to the Royal Rumble next year.

Being one of the best champions in recent WWE history, he has attracted a lot of attention from the company. The significance of his contributions to elevate the Intercontinental Championship should not be underestimated. It has been highly invigorating to witness the dominance of a despised heel on the roster.

The Ring General might extend his reign until WrestleMania 40 next year. If Gunther stays champion, and John Cena wins the 2024 Royal Rumble in Tampa Bay, Florida, then the WWE Universe can witness a mouth-watering clash between the two stallions at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

John Cena recently returned to WWE. He is acknowledged as one of the most prominent and highly acclaimed figures in the promotion. Apart from being the 16-time world champion, Cena has emerged victorious in the historic Royal Rumble match on two occasions.

If Cena wins his third Royal Rumble match, he may direct his attention towards the Intercontinental Champion, and a feud between the two would grasp the attention of the fans. During his entire career, Cena has not been able to put his hands on the prestigious Intercontinental Championship.

Cena has not yet become the Grand Slam Champion, but facing Gunther at WrestleMania 40 could definitely make amends to that narrative. Someone with Cena's arsenal of accolades and triumphs would undoubtedly be motivated to add the Intercontinental Title to his resume.

Gunther wants to defeat John Cena

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Gunther discussed his ambition to restore the prestige of the Intercontinental Championship and his desire to face John Cena.

“I am going to give this title the prestige it needs and make it the greatest prize in wrestling. I would like to wrestle John Cena and anyone else who is considered elite. I didn’t come here to be mediocre. I came here to be in the ring with the best. I’m just getting started. I’m very excited for this journey," he said.

The outcome of this match is undetermined, but Gunther's record-breaking reign as a champion has been marked by an aura of predictability in his defenses.

The status of being a 16-time world champion inherently creates an atmosphere of surprise and intrigue. Cena has a history of overcoming seemingly formidable opponents. The inclusion of this element would introduce a significant level of suspense to the match, enhancing the level of excitement.

WWE does not have many interesting bouts on the horizon currently. It seems like WrestleMania 40 is the ideal venue for Cena and Gunther to compete for the Intercontinental belt.

Would you like to see The Ring General and The Cenation Leader lock horns at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!

