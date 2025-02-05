25-year-old star to make main roster debut and challenge for top title on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

The Road to WrestleMania has officially kicked off, and the upcoming edition of SmackDown will see the onset of new feuds and fresh storylines. WWE may have some major surprises in store, including a few returns or debuts on the roster. Amid those could be a 25-year-old star who may be gearing up to make a monumental debut on the blue brand this week.

NXT Superstar Jaida Parker could make her main roster debut this Friday and confront Chelsea Green, challenging her for the Women's United States Championship. Parker delivered an incredible performance in the Women's Royal Rumble Match this past weekend. Not only did she showcase her skills and athleticism, but she also got the required exposure in front of the WWE Universe.

Therefore, WWE could capitalize on her momentum. Jaida Parker could go after the Women's United States Title to make a strong impact on the blue brand. This would immediately put her in the spotlight upon her potential main roster debut.

Besides, Parker is currently in the limelight due to a recent controversy that created quite a stir on the internet. WWE often finds a way to turn adversity into an opportunity. Therefore, the company could capitalize on the current buzz surrounding the NXT star and make the most of it.

It will be interesting to see whether WWE's creative head, Triple H, pulls the trigger and what the future holds for the Women's United States Championship on SmackDown.

Women's United States Title to change hands on SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 41?

Chelsea Green is currently basking in glory as the Women's United States Champion on SmackDown. With the WrestleMania season officially kicking off, fans wonder whether she would walk into The Show of Shows as the defending champion. However, it does not look like that.

WWE is seemingly planning a major title change ahead of the April spectacle. WrestleMania is the biggest annual extravaganza, and the company makes sure to keep top-tier superstars in the spotlight to book high-profile matches. Chelsea Green is undeniably a prominent star who deserves the spotlight.

However, the Triple H-led creative could look to keep other names, such as Bianca Belair or Naomi, in the Women's United States Championship picture heading into WrestleMania 41. Therefore, Chelsea's title reign could be on the chopping block, as she will likely lose her gold in the coming weeks.

However, this is currently speculation, and only time will tell whether WWE is planning a massive swerve on SmackDown.

