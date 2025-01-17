Jey Uso breaks silence; seemingly addresses offensive rumor about him and Jaida Parker

WWE Superstar Jey Uso has seemingly reacted to a rumor that is currently spreading on Wrestling Twitter. Shortly after news of Jaida Parker's "like" on a controversial post went viral, a rumor began making the rounds linking her with Jey.

Jaida Parker is one of the hottest acts on WWE NXT at the moment. She's incredibly talented and has what it takes to make it big on the main roster in the near future. She recently liked a post that many people deemed "transphobic," and they collectively criticized her for it. On the other hand, many others extended their support to Parker and felt she didn't do anything wrong.

Amidst the hullabaloo, a rumor started spreading on Wrestling Twitter, making an extremely problematic claim about Jaida Parker and Jey Uso.

The rumor in question (via Twitter/X)

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion has seemingly responded to the rumor in his latest Instagram story, as can be seen below:

"AYE MAN YALL FUNNY!!!"

Jey Uso wants to hold the top title in WWE

Jey is quite possibly the most over star of the past two years on WWE's main roster. He recently had a chat with Peter Rosenberg of Cheap Heat and said he wants to hold WWE's biggest prize someday:

“Yeah, man, it just puts a stamp on you. If you’re a wrestler, you want to hold a damn WWE Championship one time, a World Heavyweight Championship one time. I want to hold that s**t. I ain’t ever thought about being a champion like that until I got the IC Title man, until ‘24 popped off the way it did, it built my confidence. It made me believe, hell yeah, I could be the face, Uce.” [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

Jey Uso is currently a mainstay on WWE RAW and gets massive pops every single week. It won't be a surprise if WWE ends up strapping the rocket onto him and gives him a run with the top title somewhere down the line.

