"With time, you stop talking to certain people" - 25-year-old star discusses her relationship with Zelina Vega (Exclusive)

Salina de la Renta appeared on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted and opened up about her friendship with Zelina Vega.

The two wrestlers of Puerto Rican descent worked together on the independent circuit in 2016. While they were close back then, Salina de la Renta and Zelina Vega drifted apart after the latter joined WWE.

Salina was on the verge of signing with WWE recently, and she recalled Zelina Vega reaching out to her before the all-important tryout with Vince McMahon's company.

The 25-year-old star stated that Zelina has always been pleasant to her whenever they've spoken. Salina also noted that the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion attempted to "re-establish" a friendship when they talked.

"I would say I actually trained with her in the beginning. We used to be pretty close, but I think when she decided to go to WWE, with time, you know, you stop talking to certain people, but when I was about to be picked up by WWE, she reached out, and she was trying to re-establish her friendship with me," revealed Salina de la Renta. "So I think that there is nothing really that I think of her per se; I think she was very nice whenever I'm around her, she is nice. She has had multiple approaches that are nice, but I don't think that comparison is precisely fair," said Salina. (26:51 - 27:40)

Salina de la Renta on being compared to Zelina Vega

Fans have often drawn parallels between the two female performers due to their allegedly similar looks; however, Salina de la Renta felt that they don't resemble each other in any way.

While the former MLW star noted that Vega was a beautiful woman, she didn't buy into claims that they looked like each other.

"First of all, I don't think we necessarily resemble each other or any of that," Salina clarified. "So I wouldn't say I see it; I think she is gorgeous. I mean, it's a compliment that I get compared to her, but I don't really think we look alike. That's one of those maybe racist comments, but we'll let that one be," Salina continued. (26:20 - 26:50)

