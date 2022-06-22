"I don't have any thoughts about her situation" - Wrestling star comments on meeting Sasha Banks (Exclusive)

Sasha Banks' name has been all over the wrestling media following her unceremonious walkout from RAW. Reports suggest that WWE has released Banks, and almost everyone in the wrestling industry has an opinion on her current status.

Salina de la Renta, however, refrained from commenting on the controversial Sasha Banks situation while speaking on this week's UnSKripted.

The former Major League Wrestling star also opened up about her past meeting with The Legit Boss. Salina de la Renta had the opportunity to train with Banks and said she had an excellent experience interacting with the former WWE Women's Champion.

"I actually met Sasha, and I got to train with her, and she was very nice. I don't have any thoughts about her situation," revealed Salina de la Renta. [22:00 - 22:15]

The well-known Spanish talent also spoke about whether she was interested in facing certain top female performers from WWE. Salina isn't inclined towards the in-ring aspect of the business as she admitted to being happier working behind the scenes.

Salina de la Renta is recognized as the first Hispanic woman to work as a producer for an American wrestling show. She wishes to continue contributing as a backstage executive.

"I don't necessarily don't want to face anybody because my interest right now is in running the show," explained Salina. "That's what I really want to do. I realized that after I left MLW and I tried being in the ring, that my heart wasn't there. It's just that I missed behind the scenes and producing and helping others. That makes me happier." [22:16 - 22:40]

Sasha Banks' WWE contract status is reportedly "complicated"

Various outlets have reported that Sasha Banks has already been let go by WWE, but the latest update from Dave Meltzer has added to the confusion online.

The Wrestling Observer journalist stated that both parties are still locked in negotiations, and there is no confirmation regarding a release yet. However, it won't be surprising if Banks is officially released this week.

Sasha is widely expected to leave WWE, but what could be her next move? Here are five opponents for Sasha Banks if she chooses to join AEW.

