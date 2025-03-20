26 Current WWE stars who married their co-workers in real life

Several WWE Superstars have found their soulmates in the ring. This has allowed them to have healthier relationships, as both sides are aware of the tough working schedule that comes with being a professional wrestler.

Currently, several WWE couples are performing in the ring. Meanwhile, some legends also found the love of their lives between the ropes and have been together for several years.

Check out the 25 WWE stars who married their co-workers in real life.

#25-26. Montez Ford and Bianca Belair

Montez Ford and Bianca Belair are accelerating in their respective divisions and are two of the hardest-working wrestlers in the ring. Ford recently won the World Tag Team Championship soon after Bianca dropped the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title.

The couple married on June 23, 2018, and have been working on the SmackDown brand. They are two of the brightest prospects in WWE.

#23-24. Natalya and Tyson Kidd

Natalya and Tyson Kidd got together in 2001 and have been inseparable ever since. Even a life-threatening injury to Kidd could not keep the couple apart.

The Queen of Harts and Tyson Kidd married in June 2013 and have been working together for a long time. Natalya is an active in-ring performer, while Kidd has been working behind the scenes as a producer.

#21-22. Kit Wilson and Stevie Turner

Pretty Deadly’s Kit Wilson is doing a phenomenal job on SmackDown alongside Elton Prince. Wilson married NXT star Stevie Turner in September 2024.

Turner is working as the Assistant General Manager of NXT alongside Robert Stone. The two were appointed by Ava. Meanwhile, Wilson is looking to make it big on the main roster with Prince.

#19-20. Erik and Sarah Logan

Erik and Sarah Logan started dating during their time in NXT. They tied the knot on December 21, 2018, in a Viking-themed wedding.

Erik is still active on the roster, where he is the World Tag Team Champion (as of this writing). Meanwhile, Logan has taken a break from the ring after giving birth to the couple’s second child.

#17-18. Jimmy Uso and Naomi

OG Bloodline member Jimmy Uso married Naomi in January 2014. The couple have been together for over a decade and have had quite a bit of success in the company.

Naomi is part of the prestigious Anoa’i family by way of marriage. She has been successful in the women’s division, while her husband has been one of the WWE’s top tag team wrestlers.

#16. Gunther and Jinny

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther is seen as one of the most ruthless men in the WWE. However, backstage, he found the love of his life while working on the independent circuit and NXT UK.

They married in 2022 in a private ceremony and had one with family and friends in April 2023 in London. They had their first child, a boy, in December 2023.

#14-15. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux

Karrion Kross and Scarlett have seen many ups and downs in their careers. The two had a good run on NXT but failed to replicate the same on the main roster.

The two WWE stars married in April 2022 on a glacier to make the ceremony more memorable. They are still working hard on the main roster to get ahead and get to the top of the company.

#12-13. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae

Working together since their time in NXT, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae have been together since their time on the independent circuit. They married in September 2016 and have a child together.

Gargano and LeRae are both active members of the SmackDown roster and are doing well in their work. Fans are hoping to see The Rebel Heart win a singles title in WWE soon.

#11. Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes

Cody Rhodes and Brandi met during their time working in the company and got married in September 2013. The American Nightmare left WWE after his wife and joined AEW before returning.

Rhodes has been very successful since his return to the Stamford-based promotion. He is very active in the ring and is the current Undisputed WWE Champion, while Brandi has been working on life outside the ring and also building their family.

#9-10. Charlotte Flair and Andrade

Charlotte Flair and Andrade started dating back in February 2019. They kept their relationship alive on social media and got engaged on January 1, 2020.

The couple married on May 27, 2022, in Mexico, but their marriage fell apart soon after. Flair filed for divorce in June 2024, and the divorce was finalized in October.

The two stars are currently active on the WWE roster and are the only couple on the list who got divorced after marrying.

#8. Zelina Vega and Aleister Black

Zelina Vega is hoping to win a mid-card title in the women’s division. She married former WWE Superstar Aleister Black in 2018 when both were performing in NXT.

The two were working together in the company when they started dating and eventually decided to get married. Fans are hoping to see Black also return to the Stamford-based promotion soon.

#7. WWE legend The Undertaker and Michelle McCool

The Undertaker and Michelle McCool married in 2010 to surprise many in the WWE Universe. The two have been together ever since and have a daughter together.

The Deadman has emerged for weekly appearances in the company as a part of WWE LFG, while McCool has preferred to stay back for the most part. They are one of the top wrestling couples in the industry.

#6. Brock Lesnar and Sable

Brock Lesnar has been away from WWE for some time, but The Beast Incarnate is active in fans’ hearts. The former Universal Champion married fellow wrestler Sable after the two met in the company.

Sable stopped wrestling soon after, while Lesnar continued to tear the house down with his powerful performances. Together, they have two sons named Turk and Duke, born in 2009 and 2010, respectively.

#5. The Miz and Maryse

The Miz and Maryse dated for an extended time while working together in WWE. They married in February 2014 and had their first daughter, Monroe Sky Mizanin, who was born on March 27, 2018.

Their second daughter, Madison Jade Mizanin, was born on September 20, 2019. While Maryse has taken a break from the ring, Miz remains one of the top featured stars in the company.

#4. CM Punk and AJ Lee

CM Punk recently returned to WWE to send fans into a frenzy. Meanwhile, many are waiting to see his wife, AJ Lee, also come back for a run between the ropes again.

The two were rumored to have many relationships in the company before they eventually got together and tied the knot on June 13, 2014. The Best in the World is doing some of his best work on RAW, while Lee is building her career outside the ring.

#2-3. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

Another WWE power couple signed to the company are Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The two broke the wrestling internet when they made their relationship public.

Their daughter was born in December 2020, after which they got married on June 29, 2021. The duo seem to be living happily together in Moline, Illinois.

Seth Rollins is currently active on the RAW roster after the brand’s move to Netflix. Earlier, he had taken some time off to build his family. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch is looking to return to the ring after an extended break.

#1. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

The Chief Content Officer of WWE, Triple H, also found his soulmate while working for the company. He fell for the former chairman’s daughter and married Stephanie McMahon on October 25, 2003. They have three children, born in 2006, 2008, and 2010.

HHH and Stephanie are referred to as the power couple in the industry as they have had various top roles in WWE’s management. Stephanie has stepped back for now, but fans could see her return to their screens down the road.

