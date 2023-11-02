26-time champion to turn heel after 1855 days and cost LA Knight his match against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2023? Exploring the possibility

When LA Knight confronts Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023, he will have the opportunity to win the Undisputed Universal Title, but his chances of succeeding could be ruined if a 26-time champion turns heel and denies Knight the title.

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash's comments on his Kliq This Podcast have fueled speculation that Triple H is unhappy with Knight. Nash's comments might suggest an impending conflict between LA Knight and Triple H. The Game could turn heel after 1855 days and cost The Defiant the title.

LA Knight and Nash have been at odds for a while now. Following Knight's mention of a prior error made by Nash in a promo segment when working for WCW, the former WWE Champion responded by revealing details about LA Knight that he claims he learned from The Game.



"I call Triple H. 'Paul, what's the deal?' Early, it said negotiations were going great and then it seemed like there was a hitch. Paul told me, 'I don't understand. This kid...' 'Kid? This guy is my age. Are you more worried about the fact that his fan appeal will recede faster than his hairline?' Unless you're just a knob gobbler, there is no way you would pick those sunglasses as something to wear. Paul said, 'We're so far apart that the only way I'll sign this guy is as a nostalgia act.' 'Like me, a legends deal?' 'Yeah, he's doing their sh*t. I can't give him the same pay as guys going out there doing original sh*t.'"

These remarks were probably made to spark curiosity about LA Knight's rise to prominence. Hence, The Game might turn back into a heel authority figure at Crown Jewel 2023 and ruin Knight's chances of winning against Reigns.

Roman Reigns' rise to prominence can be attributed to Triple H's portrayal as a heel authority figure. He could help Knight in the same way. It remains to be seen if The Celebrial Assasin will revert back to being a heel authority on the weekly programming. We will find out when Crown Jewel 2023 kicks off.

Will LA Knight beat Roman Reigns?

Fans of LA Knight are becoming more and more vocal. Their favorite superstar has, at last, found a rival deserving of his level of fame. But will Knight be able to overcome Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel?

The fact that Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso were unable to overcome Roman Reigns suggests that a more concerted effort will be required to depose him.

When compared to talents like Cody Rhodes, Knight has a long way to go. Before pitting Knight against Reigns, the writers didn't do anything to flesh out his character. Furthermore, The Megastar lacks the experience required to overcome Roman Reigns in one of WWE's most memorable PLEs. So him winning on Staturday looks like a longshot. But when it comes to WWE one can never say naver. Let's wait and watch what transpires on November 4 at Crown Jewel.

