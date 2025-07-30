26-year-old to become Paul Heyman Girl at WWE SummerSlam by helping his group win? Chances explored

WWE has never officially crowned a Paul Heyman Girl, and SummerSlam seems like the best place to do it. Many would argue that Madusa should be the first Paul Heyman Girl since she famously worked closely with Heyman in WCW. However, that title is yet to be attached to a star officially. This is where an up-and-coming NXT star could fill the role.Izzi Dame could be the first Paul Heyman Girl. Her relationship with Bron Breakker makes her a better choice than stars like Jordynne Grace, who embodies a female Brock Lesnar persona. Heyman has proven to work well with anyone: a Beast like Lesnar, The Best In The World like CM Punk, or a Tribal Chief in Roman Reigns.Pairing him with Dame could help boost her status in WWE and make her a main event star. She has the in-ring skill, and her mic work isn’t bad. But why have good when you can have better?The setup for this is simple. At WWE SummerSlam, have Dame interfere in the Breakker and Bronson Reed vs. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso match, resulting in the heels winning. Breakker is the NXT star's real-life partner, and it would make sense. With the release of WWE Unreal, the company is moving in a whole new direction.This storyline is a chance to blur the line between reality and kayfabe. Having Dame help her partner and Reed to win at SummerSlam would shock the fans, and announcing that she is the first Paul Heyman Girl would be the icing on the cake. Right now, though, these are just speculations.Paul Heyman could be cooking something for WWE SummerSlamAs WWE SummerSlam approaches, fans are anxious to know where the leader of Heyman’s heel group is. Following his injury at Saturday Night’s Main Event, Seth Rollins has been a no-show in WWE. However, fan speculation online has escalated. Half the wrestling community believes he is injured for real, while the other half believes this is a work.Dave Meltzer even reported that the Rollins injury could be a work for an explosive reveal at SummerSlam. Fans believe that The Visionary will be at SummerSlam in an attempt to recreate his heist of the century from WrestleMania 31. This would indeed be a shocking move, especially if Rollins cashes in on CM Punk.