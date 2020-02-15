26-year WWE Veteran from RAW to make an unexpected move to NXT? (Opinion)

Triple H with the Full Sail fans.

The Wednesday Night Wars have elevated the status of NXT as a legitimate third brand of WWE and not just a developmental zone.

NXT has consistently delivered a compelling product for several years and many main roster Superstars have ended up moving back to the brand helmed by Triple H.

WWE could have the opportunity to have another popular veteran make his debut in NXT. Wondering who we are talking about? Matt Hardy!

On the most recent edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast with WWE Insider Tom Colohue and host Korey Gunz, Tom shared an incredible idea of possibly seeing Hardy in NXT.

As we all know, the former Tag Team Champion's WWE contract will expire at the end of this month and it is believed that he will leave the company. It has been reported that money isn't the issue as Hardy yearns for creative satisfaction and better utilization in the company.

Tom explained that if Hardy re-signs with WWE, a move to NXT could be a tantalizing decision to make at the moment. He also expressed his desire to see Hardy possibly form a tag team with Velveteen Dream called the Broken Dream. Sounds promising, doesn't it?

Tom concluded by saying that Hardy will be a big deal wherever he ends up going, whether that is NXT, AEW, Impact Wrestling or any another other promotion under the sun.

Tom said this regarding Hardy making his NXT debut:

I do see Matt Hardy moving on. I think he has done everything he can in the WWE but in addition to that, there is also a number of other possibilities which do involve him staying in the company. I recently thought about the idea of Matt going to NXT. I would love to see him and Velveteen Dream run a tag team called the Broken Dream.

He's a very creative man. He will go wherever he gets to use that creativity. We may see him back in Impact where he was obviously treated very well, we may see him in AEW where he is teasing, but wherever he goes, Matt Hardy will be a very big deal you can count on that.

Matt Hardy's segment with Randy Orton from the last episode of RAW was reportedly booked to write him off TV, however, the 46-year-old Superstar has been announced to face The Viper on next week's episode.

There is a reason why he's being brought back for another match.

Hardy began wrestling for the WWE in 1994 and 26 years later, he has still managed to reinvent himself and stay relevant. While an NXT run has us smacking our lips, he may end up departing the company when all is said and done.