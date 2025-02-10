27-year-old superstar to injure Seth Rollins on WWE RAW tonight? It's not CM Punk

Seth Rollins will compete in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Finn Balor on WWE RAW tonight. After losing the Men's Royal Rumble bout, this is The Visionary's second chance at securing his ticket to WrestleMania 41.

The Architect wants to win his bout against Balor for various reasons. He not only wants to be part of The Show of Shows but also to get his hands on CM Punk. The Second City Saint booked a spot in the Chamber match by defeating Sami Zayn on last week's episode of Monday Night RAW. To gain an advantage over Rollins, The Prince can plan an assault on him with the help of a stablemate.

Finn Balor can resort to unfair means to make sure he is the favorite heading into the contest. To do this, he can ask The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio to assault Seth Rollins backstage. The 27-year-old can hurt Rollins to ensure he isn't fully fit in his showdown against The Prince.

Keeping the title storyline aside, one reason why Triple H might not book Seth Rollins for the Men's Elimination Chamber match is because WWE could be looking to have him in a different program at WrestleMania 41.

WWE fans might witness a Triple Threat match involving Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41

Last week on RAW, The Visionary claimed that he sidelined Roman Reigns indefinitely with his attack at Royal Rumble 2025. For those unaware, Rollins, Reigns, and CM Punk had a ringside brawl during the Rumble match. The Visionary stomped the OTC twice and assaulted The Second City Saint.

It seems that the creative team is looking to book a Triple Threat match between Rollins, Reigns, and Punk for 'Mania. With no championship involved, this could purely be a bout where all three stars aim to settle their personal differences.

It will be interesting to see if the global juggernaut proceeds with the abovementioned angle. Regardless, Roman Reigns, Punk, and Rollins will have a huge role to play on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

