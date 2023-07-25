27-year-old WWE star to cost Lyra Valkyria her title match against Rhea Ripley? Exploring potential hint

Rhea Ripley will make another WWE NXT appearance this week. The Eradicator is set to defend her Women's World Championship against Lyra Valkyria, but the two women may not be the only ones involved in the match.

While Rhea Ripley is on the main roster, Lyra Valkyria has been busy in the developmental brand against Jacy Jayne. They began their clash after the Number One Contender's Women's Battle Royal, where both were eliminated after feeling they were the rightful winner. After weeks of backstage confrontations, Valkyria defeated Jayne when they clashed in a previous episode. However, they may not have buried the hatchet yet.

After announcing the NXT title match, Jacy Jayne took to Twitter and shared that she was sick of seeing Rhea praise Lyra for handling the 27-year-old. In the upcoming bout, it's possible that the former Toxic Attraction member could interfere and cost the 26-year-old the Women's World Championship. Since The Eradicator has taken a liking to Valkyria, Jayne ruining the match could also be a shot to the RAW star, who did not believe in her.

Another WWE star could interfere during Rhea Ripley vs. Lyra Valkyria on NXT

Lyra Valkyria is one of the rising stars in NXT

The NXT stars are not the only ones who have been at odds with each other, but also The Judgment Day member. She has targeted former Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan in the past few weeks. While the champion has already handled Morgan, Raquel might be another problem for her.

Rhea Ripley attacked Raquel on a previous episode of RAW, costing the latter her Women's Tag Team Championship. This week, the champion attacked Morgan and injured her on RAW.

From the looks of it, there could also be a possibility that Raquel would return tonight to the developmental brand to exact some revenge on The Judgment Day member. Since Mami also does not have a match at SummerSlam, this could begin the build of it.

Why is Rhea Ripley wrestling Lyra Valkyria in NXT?

It's not new to see main roster stars visit the developmental brand occasionally, but seeing their titles be defended lately is pretty unique. However, Ripley may have other plans for her visit.

Since Ripley is impressed with Valkyria for handling Jayne on her own, there's a possibility that tonight's match is a test that could lead to a possible alliance between the two or even with The Judgment Day.

However, it remains to be seen how the NXT star will perform against the champion and what else could happen during their upcoming title match.

