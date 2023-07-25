Rhea Ripley set to miss WWE SummerSlam 2023? Exploring why the champion doesn't have a match yet

WWE SummerSlam 2023 is less than two weeks away, and multiple stars and matches have already been added, except for Rhea Ripley. Although the current Women's World Champion is one of the hottest stars of the promotion, she still is not slated for the upcoming Premium Live Event.

Rhea Ripley has been at odds with Raquel Rodriguez, the former even caused the latter her Women's Tag Team Championship. Morgan has been standing up for her partner against The Eradicator. It's shaping up to seem that she is not fighting at WWE SummerSlam because she has no viable opponents, but that may all change soon.

Rhea may not have a match for WWE SummerSlam right now, but a challenge could be issued on next week's RAW. Raquel could return and then attack Ripley, setting up a match for The Biggest Party of the Summer. The bout could be for the title and even be an unsanctioned match.

Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley now have more reason to fight at WWE SummerSlam

Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez are not strangers to each other

The Eradicator cost Raquel and Liv their Women's Tag Team Championship by attacking Rodriguez before their title defense against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville last week. However, there is a much more personal history between both women.

Raquel and Rhea are friends in real life, but they are known rivals even before their time on the main roster. While in NXT, they have competed several times for the brand's Women's Championship.

Another connection both women have is Liv Morgan, The Eradicator's former partner. As mentioned above, after Rhea Ripley 'injured' Rodriguez's knee on last week's RAW, she also attacked Liv and injured her this week. Not only can Raquel return and fight The Judgment Day member for the Women's World Championship, but also get revenge for what she did to the duo.

Raquel Rodriguez could even return even before WWE RAW to attack Rhea Ripley

Before The Judgment Day member could defend the Women's World Championship to anybody from the main roster, somebody from the developmental brand already got dibs.

Ahead of the upcoming NXT episode, it was shared that Lyra Valkyria will battle the RAW star for the title. During the match, it's possible that Raquel Rodriguez could return and attack the champion.

WWE SummerSlam is undoubtedly shaping up to be an exciting event, and it would be a shame if a star like Ripley were left out. It remains to be seen what other match will be added to the show.

