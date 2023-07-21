28-year-old WWE star to help Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez at SummerSlam 2023? Return possibility explored

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez is shaping up to be one of the matches for the upcoming WWE SummerSlam show next month. While The Eradicator has multiple backups thanks to The Judgment Day, the challenger only has a select few. However, an absent star may return to aid Rodriguez at the premium live event.

One superstar that fans haven't seen for a while is Aliyah. She was last seen in a tag team match in a September episode of RAW against Dakota Kai and IYO Sky of Damage CTRL. During the bout, she injured her ribs and AC Bone. It will be almost a year since her absence, but she could return during the planned Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez bout.

The alliance could happen as, in the past, Raquel and Aliyah teamed up together. The duo even won the Women's Tag Team Championship, making it the latter's first title win in the Stamford-based promotion.

There have been reports that the absent star was already cleared to compete, but she has not yet resurfaced in the product as WWE does not have any creative plans for her.

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez: What did the champion do in the latest RAW episode?

Raquel and Rhea used to be tag partners.

Both stars were present for this week's Monday Night RAW, but one ended up with an injury and without the championship they previously held.

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan were set to defend their Women's Tag Team Championship against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville. Before their match, The Judgment Day member attacked Raquel. The latter's knee was injured as a result, but the champion refused to pull out of the match.

Morgan and Raquel took to the ring but, despite their best efforts, Sonya and Chelsea won and walked out the new Women's Tag Team Champions. However, Liv immediately got retribution for her teammate by attacking Rhea Ripley later in the show.

Which matches are already confirmed for WWE SummerSlam 2023?

While Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez is yet to be confirmed, three highly anticipated bouts are already planned for next month's Biggest Party of the Summer.

Former bestfriends and teammates, Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey, will feature in a one-on-one match; Seth Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor; and Cody Rhodes will face Brock Lesnar in a rubber match.

It remains to be seen if Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez will indeed occur next month and if the championship will change hands.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars