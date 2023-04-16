Update on 28-year-old absent WWE SmackDown star's future

Triple H still has talents yet to be presented on WWE TV, despite signing them. However, an absent SmackDown star is not in talks among creative to make a comeback.

Since 2015, Aliyah has been signed to the Stamford-based promotion under a developmental contract. After spending several years in NXT, she was drafted to the blue brand as part of the WWE Draft 2021. She made her official main roster debut in a backstage segment with Sami Zayn and Jeff Hardy on the November 5, 2021, episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

As per a new report by Ringside News, Aliyah will not return to television in the foreseeable future. The news source stated that she has recovered from her injury, but currently, Arab-Canadian is not discussed in creative meetings.

While the reason for her absence is still kept in the dark, fans of the former women's tag team champion will be disappointed with the latest update:

"We reached out to follow up on Aliyah’s status months later. She still has not returned to WWE, she isn’t injured, and she is actively posting on social media. We were told that Aliyah’s name is not discussed in WWE creative meetings at all. At this time, nobody knows what her status is, but she’s not being used," reported RSN.

t ☆ @thebujee @WWE_Aliyah hope to see you back after the draft, you are really missed on tv @WWE_Aliyah hope to see you back after the draft, you are really missed on tv 💗💗💗 https://t.co/oUYuMXTuyo

Aliyah holds the record in WWE for the fastest victory in a singles match

On January 14, 2022, episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Aliyah set the record in the company's history for the fastest victory by defeating Natalya in 3.17 seconds.

The 28-year-old star would later go on to win the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Raquel Rodriguez on the August 29, 2022, edition of Monday Night RAW.

However, their reign lasted only 14 days as they wound up dropping the titles back to Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. This was Aliyah's last televised match as of this writing, as she suffered a shoulder and upper torso injury during her championship defense against Damage CTRL.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes